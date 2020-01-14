Dr. Allison McGeer has seen this movie before. This time she hopes for a different end.

McGeer, who both contracted SARS and played a key role in the Toronto response to the 2003 deadly outbreak, sees similarities between the new corona virus that causes severe pneumonia in China and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome).

“It is very reminiscent of SARS,” she said in an interview. “I think this is very reminiscent of what happened at the start of SARS.”

A woman is walking in front of the closed seafood wholesale market in Huanan, where, according to health authorities, a man who died of a respiratory disease on January 12, 2020 had purchased goods in Wuhan City, Hubei Province.

Unlike SARS, which killed 774 people, including 42 in Toronto, the global response to the latest virus has been rapid. Scientists in China have even come up with a gene sequence that researchers – also in Canada – can use to start a diagnostic test and possible treatment.

But despite the rapid response, which would greatly increase the risk of a larger outbreak. Until Tuesday, there was no reported evidence of human-to-human spread.

In a newsletter reported Tuesday by Reuters, Maria Van Kerkhove, acting head of the emerging WHO disease unit, said there are currently signs of potentially limited transmission between families. Nevertheless, the WHO is preparing for a broader outbreak.

“It’s still early, we don’t have a clear clinical picture.”

Meanwhile, the first case outside of China was reported in Thailand.

One of the dangers of coronaviruses is that they can change very quickly. SARS was also first seen with people who had been to markets in another region of China, Guandong Province.

“Where we are now compared to where we were with SARS, this is November 2002, when SARS came from initial outbreaks related to markets,” said McGeer, clinical scientist at the Sinai Health system in Toronto.

In February, she said, the virus had evolved to be easily transmitted from person to person. That was the month the virus came to Toronto through an elderly woman who had visited relatives in Hong Kong. Toronto, one of the country’s most multicultural cities, had one of the worst outbreaks outside of Asia.

Things are different this time, McGeer said. Officials in Wuhan have isolated patients and cleaned markets in connection with the outbreak. They have also not reported any new cases since January 4, although the case discovered in Thailand dates from January 5.

People eat noodles outside the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where a man who died of a respiratory disease was detained in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, on January 12, 2020.

McGeer said the fact that a case has been found in Thailand means that screening systems work and that is good news about the ongoing work to prevent a wider SARS-like outbreak.

“The SARS virus was eradicated. The goal is to eradicate this new corona virus. “

She said she is optimistic but remains cautious.

“It is a bit early to have faith in predictions about what is going on. You cannot cover every event. People can do the right things and this virus can still get away from us. “

McGeer also warned that continuing cuts in public health authorities could undermine the lessons learned from the SARS outbreak.

She added: “From a distance it seems that both the Chinese response and the global response are completely appropriate. I think people do a really impressive job of managing the circumstances. I think there is a really good reason to hope that everything will be alright. “

Meanwhile, the Public Health Agency of Canada said that the genetic information about the new coronavirus will enable Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg and its provincial public health partners to “develop and implement Canadian diagnostic testing capabilities to identify this coronavirus.”

“The National Microbiology Laboratory has a long history in providing comprehensive testing services for coronaviruses,” said spokeswoman Anna Maddison.

The Winnipeg-based laboratory isolated and supplied the first genome sequence of the SARS coronavirus and in 2004 identified another coronavirus NL63.

The Federal Public Health Agency has sent travelers a travel alert to Wuhan City, China to avoid farms, markets and contact with animals and their droppings or secretions.

Canada has not introduced special border measures, but Maddison said that border service officers screen travelers for signs and symptoms of infectious diseases and can contact public health quarantine officials for further assessment.

