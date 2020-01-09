Canadian Ryan Raposo ready to take the next step in football dream with Whitecaps | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Raposo has left its mark in two seasons in Syracuse. In 2019, he set a school record for a second-year student for most goals (15) and points (37) while earning All-ACC awards.

The only Syracuse player who was higher in the draw was Miles Robinson (second overall by Atlanta, 2017).

Raposo switched from role No. 10 last season. Syracuse coach Ian McIntyre calls him a dynamic, exciting attacker who can harass defenders.

“He was great for us in both years, scoring some big goals in big games for us,” McIntyre said.

“What I like about him is his mentality. He is a winner. He is always looking for something to happen and he has that kind of drive and aggression that translates well to the professional level, “he added.

Raposo says that while his favorite position is wide, he is willing to do what is needed.

“Ryan is a clever player,” said coach Marc Dos Santos of Vancouver. “An attacking player who can play behind the attacker, right or left, good in one-to-one situations.”

“The tools he has offensive and what he can bring into the final third (of the field) are very interesting,” he added.

Growing up, Raposo says he was fired as “too small, too thin and could not come around quickly enough for the preference of some coaches.” – as a result of which his desire to disqualify doubters only increased.

The Whitecaps took goalkeeper Daniel Gagliardi of Florida in the second round (32nd overall). The six-foot-three 195-pounder went 10-3-4 in 2019 with 0.93 goals against on average and five shutouts.

The 22-year-old also played in USL League Two with IMG Academy, Montverde Academy and Des Moines Menace, and Storm FC in NPSL.

Dos Santos says that Gagliardi gets the chance to become the Maxime Crepeau backup.

Vancouver also has a choice in the third round (55th overall), scheduled for Monday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press