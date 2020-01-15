Canadian professional wrestling legend Rocky (Soul Man) Johnson, the father of actor Dwayne (the Rock) Johnson, died at the age of 75.

World Wrestling Entertainment, where Johnson reached the greatest heights of his career, confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Johnson was born in Amherst, N.S., and made his pro-wrestling debut in Southern Ontario before becoming famous in the National Wrestling Alliance in the mid-1960s.

He started in WWE in 1983 with rivalry with Greg (The Hammer) Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis, among others.

He eventually worked with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol and the two men became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on December 10, 1983.

After retiring from wrestling in 1991, Johnson helped train his son The Rock – a nickname that was partly in honor of his father.

The younger Johnson became the first ever African-American WWE champion and then switched to a successful career as an actor.

Rocky Johnson was brought to the WWE Hall of Fame by his son in 2008.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

The Canadian press