Canadian researchers in Iran and royals in Canada; In the news before January 14 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The plane was shot down only a few hours after Iran launched air strikes against two military bases in Iraq, where American troops and some Canadians are stationed.

The air strikes were in retaliation for a targeted drone attack on January 3 by the US that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday that arrests have taken place and the president has called for a special court to investigate the downing of the plane by Iranian troops last week.

Iran, which initially rejected the allegations that a rocket had taken down the fighter jet, acknowledged three days after the downing of Wednesday that its revolutionary guard had accidentally shot the Ukrainian plane.

–

This too …

VICTORIA – B. C. Prime Minister John Horgan says he is enthusiastic about the prospect that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call British Columbia their part-time home.

He had a light-hearted conversation about the couple with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, he said during a press conference in Victoria.

“We’re both a little dizzy about it. Canada is a cool place to be. As Canadians, we’re all pretty happy about that.”

The Queen said Monday that there will be a transition period to find out about the future roles of the couple as members of the royal family, in which Meghan and Harry will spend time in both Canada and the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the vacation in a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria, where they could explore the community.

Horgan said has not “paid much attention” to the cost of the family that has established roots in the province, as B.C. is where they choose to spend their time in Canada.

“I’m sure people are working on that now,” he said. “And I may have more to say about that if the royals chose to settle in British Columbia.”

The Prime Minister’s office would not comment on possible costs of the couple living in Canada.

–

What we view in the US …

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans indicated that they would simply reject the idea of ​​voting to reject the accusation articles against President Donald Trump as the House prepares to send the charges to the room for the historic trial.

It will only be the third trial of presidential accusation in American history, a serious and dramatic attempt in the midst of a politically divided nation and the start of an election year.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not set the timing for the vote in the House that will launch the Senate Action. Trump was accused by the Democratic-led House last month on charges of abuse of power by forcing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and obstruction of Congress in the probe. Democrats said the vote could be Wednesday.

Now that the deposition process starts within a few days, senators are still debating the rules of the procedure. GOP senators consult privately about whether or not to allow a motion to reject the charges against the president or to summon additional witnesses for witness testimony.

Trump suggested on the weekend that he would rather just reject the accusations instead of giving legitimacy to House accusations, which he considered a “hoax.”

–

What we look at in the rest of the world …

BOSTON, Massachusetts – An American cyber security company says Russian military agents have successfully hacked into the Ukrainian gas company in the midst of the scandal that led to the accusation of President Donald Trump.

Russian agents launched a phishing campaign in early November to steal login information from employees of the gas company Burisma Holdings, according to Area 1 Security, a Silicon Valley company specializing in email security.

Hunter Biden, son of the former American vice president and the democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, previously served on the board of Burisma.

It was not clear what the hackers were looking for or might have obtained, said Area 1’s CEO, Oren Falkowitz, who called the findings “controvertible” and posted an eight-page report. But the timing of the operation suggests that Russian agents may be looking for material that is harmful to the Bidens.

The House of Representatives accused Trump in December of abusing the power of office by engaging the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden, a political rival, prior to the 2020 elections. A second indictment accused Trump of a congressional inquiry to have hindered the case.

–

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

TORONTO – An investigation into an erroneous report about an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station will be completed fairly quickly, says the Ontario Advocate General.

Sylvia Jones overheard the chief of Emergency Management Ontario to investigate how the warning alert for an unspecified issue at the facility at about 7:30 am in the province was incorrectly sent to cell phones, radios and TVs.

“It is very important for me, for the people of Ontario, to know exactly what happened on Sunday morning,” says Jones.

“That said, I don’t expect this to be a long and lengthy investigation. I want to know what happened and equally important, I want some recommendations on insurance and changes that we can make to the system to ensure that this no longer happens. “

Initial observations suggest that human error was responsible for the warning that was sent during routine emergency warning tests, Jones says.

“This has never happened in the history of the tests they do every day, twice a day, but I do want to know exactly all the problems associated with it, whether it was a human error or a series of things.”

A follow-up alert was sent to mobile phones almost two hours after the original report.

–

Weird and wild …

CALGARY – The first giant panda twins born in Canada have arrived safely in the land of their roots.

The Calgary Zoo says that Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue are exploring their new panda path at a breeding research facility in Chengdu, China.

The zoo says the pandas – whose names mean Canadian Hope and Canadian Joy – have left Calgary early on Friday with their keeper and a member of the facility’s veterinary team.

The pandas were born at the Toronto Zoo in 2015 and were transferred to Calgary with their parents in March 2018 as part of a 10-year agreement between Canada and China.

Parents Er Shun and Da Mao stay in Calgary until 2023.

–

Know your news …

The queen says that Prince Harry and Meghan can move to Canada part-time. On what Canadian military base did Harry train when he was with the British Army?

(Keep scrolling for the answer)

–

On this day in 1949 …

The first non-stop trans-Canada flight, from Vancouver to Halifax, was completed.

–

News

TORONTO – Comedy veteran Catherine O’Hara receives a lifelong performance award from the Canadian National Artists’ Union.

The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists says it will present the “Schitt’s Creek” star and “SCTV” alumna with its national excellence award in Los Angeles on April 18.

The honor recognizes the achievements of an ACTRA member and his contribution to the entertainment industry of Canada.

O’Hara currently plays as eccentric matriarch Moira Rose on CBC’s “Schitt’s Creek,” but her huge TV credits include “Six Feet Under,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and HBO’s “Temple Grandin.”

Large screen credits include “Beetlejuice”, “Home Alone”, “Waiting for Guffman”, “Best in Show”, “A Mighty Wind” and “For Your Consideration”.

Previous winners of the ACTRA special prize include O’Hara’s “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Eugene Levy, as well as Jay Baruchel, Molly Parker, Neve Campbell and Jason Priestley.

–

Know your news answer …

Suffield. It was generally reported that Harry did two stints at the British Army Training Unit Suffield in southeastern Alberta in 2007 and 2008.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 14, 2020.

The Canadian press