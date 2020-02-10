Canadian pitcher Soroka hoping to successfully enter the new season in 2019 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Soroka, an all-star last season that finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year vote, reports Wednesday to the new Braves spring training facility in North Port, Fla, along with the rest of the pitchers and catchers of Atlanta.

However, the Canadian gave himself a head start a month ago on his way to Florida after spending most of his winter in Calgary.

“I like to go home for a few months and enjoy the weather in Alberta,” Soroka said laughing. “But coming here is a bit of a start to my year and it’s my time to really focus on all the things I have to do.”

At the moment, the focus is on preparing for 2020, with the hope that he can transfer his success from a season of 2019 in which he went 13-4 to 29 starts – helping the Braves to first place in the National League East – gathering a 2.68 earned run average that was in third place in the NL.

He would also like to have a new crack at the playoffs after the start of his first – and so far only – career after the season last season.

Soroka was dominant in his Game 3 start against St. Louis in the NL Division Series and gave up only one run and two hits while striking out seven batters in a 3-1 victory. But The Braves lost the series with a 13-1 loss in the decisive fifth game.

“I would not say it will get over anything, but you have to process what happened,” Soroka said about the loss of the series. “When something like this happens, especially the way the game did, everyone wants to point their fingers and make up excuses. But that’s baseball. The boys on the other hand also get a lot of money to win and someone has to win.

“So you mainly find out that you know what it feels like to lose in a big situation and I think it’s really just fuel for next time.”

Soroka made his MLB debut in 2018 and started strong through five games before a shoulder injury stopped him for the rest of that season.

Being forced so soon after his debut of the game, it was difficult for a then 20-year-old Soroka. But he said that injury helped him appreciate 2019 even more.

“The entire second half of the year in rehabilitation for your arm, after having done all that, I just wanted to have a healthy season and I knew that if I could, I could be in the big competitions,” Soroka said. “So looking back, there were many cool moments (in 2019) – pitching in the play-offs, going to the all-star game – and I could look back and realize that it was the same process that I did for so long.

“I think for many people it seemed like a fast ascent to the big leagues, but it doesn’t necessarily feel that way to me because I worked and endeavored every day from beginning to end … So I wasn’t surprised at how (2019). But it was definitely nice to get that boost early in my career, that’s for sure. “

Soroka has emerged as headliner for a new crop of young Canadian talent that seems to be ready to break out with Major League success.

Right-handed Cal Quantrill from Port Hope, Ont. And first baseman Josh Naylor of Toronto, who both made his San Diego Padres debut last season, will be others to watch this spring.

“Hopefully the level of talent and the number of Canadians in the majors will continue to rise,” Soroka said. “I think that as Canadian players we have a certain duty in Major League Baseball to represent and wave that flag and ensure that people know.

“I made sure my clubhouse knows, that’s for sure. I carry my Canadian stuff around and when you play in Toronto and they start with the Canadian national anthem, all your teammates look at you because they know it’s your national anthem. And that is something that I hope more boys can experience. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press