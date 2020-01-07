Canadian officials are closely following the mysterious virus in China

Loading...

Photo file.

Fred Thornhill, Toronto Sun.

Seventeen years after SARS killed 44 Canadians and made hundreds of others sick, Canadian officials closely monitor a new potential threat – a mysterious virus in China that has caused atypical pneumonia in at least 59 people.

So far, Chinese officials have ruled out SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which also began in China in 2002. They have also excluded bird flu, flu and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, among other possible causes. Officials say there is no evidence yet that it has spread from person to person.

But the world is watching closely. Not just because there are so many unanswered questions about the cluster of undiagnosed cases of viral pneumonia in Wuhan, China, but because infectious disease officials around the world have long warned that another pandemic is coming.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam has been in contact with provincial and territorial public health officials, the World Health Organization and other international partners to discuss the mysterious virus, said Eric Morrissette, spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The Ontario Department of Health also follows the situation, spokesman David Jensen said.

“As the situation evolves, the ministry will continue to assess and determine whether further action is needed,” Jensen said.

Can this become a global threat to public health? For now, public health officials are looking and trying to get more information.

But the virus in Wuhan should serve as a wake-up call about the implications of overcrowding in Ontario hospitals for outbreaks or a pandemic, Dr. Said said. Alan Drummond, a Perth emergency doctor who is co-chair of public affairs for the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians.

Ontario is not ready for such a public health crisis, said Drummond, who has raised awareness about the overcrowding of hospitals in the province and throughout Canada. Drummond said Ontario would be very vulnerable during a new pandemic due to chronically overcrowded hospitals.

A spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada notes that since the SARS outbreak, countless system improvements have been made, killing 774 people worldwide, 44 of whom in Toronto. These changes include new and improved systems in Canadian provinces and territories to “identify, prevent and control the spread of serious infectious diseases in and within Canada.”

Post-SARS safeguards also include a global public health intelligence monitoring system that scans the world’s open source media, in addition to international collaboration and information sharing throughout Canada, Morrissette said.

“The Canadian Public Health Laboratory is well equipped to detect serious infectious diseases,” he added.

Other changes after SARS include screening patients who receive emergency care for infectious diseases and rooms that are designed to contain infectious patients.

Such initiatives are positive, Drummond said, but do not make up for the lack of space in hospitals.

“I would be extremely worried that the best plans of mice and men are scanned because we have no bed capacity.”

Hospitals are so overcrowded that Drummond said he could foresee military tents being set up at some hospital parking places to cope with peak capacity if Ontario was hit by a serious pandemic.

In order to have safe occupancy rates and allow for busier periods, Drummond said that hospitals should usually operate around 85 percent of capacity. But in Ontario, most hospitals are closer to 100 percent capacity or higher. In Ottawa, this has had a gradual influence on ambulances, which are forced to report Code Zero repeatedly, which means that no ambulances are available, because paramedics are waiting for patients to be admitted.

“The Code zeros for ambulances are bad now. How bad will it be if we have a pandemic? “

The Ontario Hospital Association recently published a report with the impact of years of flat and inadequate funding for hospitals in the province and noted that Ontario has fewer hospital beds per 1,000 people than any other Canadian province and fewer beds than any other country in the world except Mexico, to which it is connected.

The report said the Ontario hospitals are the most efficient in the country, but the deteriorating situation is not sustainable.

The Ontario Hospital Association report cites population growth and an aging population as two reasons for increasing waiting time in emergency departments in the province.

Drummond said that demography is not the only reason to worry about long waiting times in emergency departments, hospitals with overcapacity and gait health care. Hospitals should also be concerned about “what’s lurking in the shade” – the possibility of a future pandemic.

Most hospitals have no leeway, he said.

“That is my concern. We talk about the patient in the corridor and the misery of busy waiting rooms. But if we don’t say peak capacity, we mean one big epidemic and we’re screwed. “

epayne@postmedia.com

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Koala clothing designed by Ottawa increases 15K for Aussie natural firefighting

Due to a supply shortage, house prices in Ottawa will increase by 9% in 2019

OC Transpo for safety evaluation of Transitway stations