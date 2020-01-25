Canadian NHL teams well represented in the net during All-Star weekend

ST. LOUIS – For David Rittich, a trip to an all-star weekend comes down to a dream come true.

“If you look back four years ago, none of you even knew my name and now I am here in St. Louis and we do all-star media,” he said. “I am not a man who could expect to be in the all-stars and be such a person.”

For Connor Hellebuyck this is about confirmation for the work he puts into it.

“It is great. You have that moment of” I did something and I am heading in the right direction, “he said.” It is more encouraging that all the hard work so far is visible and now you know that you are on the are on the right track and don’t just gamble any longer. “

For Jacob Markstrom this is the reward for a difficult season in which he has managed to find a clear mind on the ice.

“It’s humiliating and it’s an honor to represent Vancouver here,” he said.

For Frederik Andersen, this is a delayed recognition of his place in the game.

“It’s not a goal I have [being an all-star], but in a sense it’s because I want to play well and want to be a goalkeeper who deserves to be here,” he said. “These things are just extra bonuses that are on the way if you do it right.”

Four goaltenders who dominate the Canadian markets and achieved a place among the best in the competition. Four that will have a big voice in where these Flames, Jets, Canucks and Maple Leafs seasons end up.

Only Hellebuyck had previously been selected as an all-star – in 2017-18, during a season in which he finished second in the Vezina Trophy vote – and the Winnipeg goalkeeper thinks he is now at an even higher level.

“I just feel much more balanced and patient,” he said. “I just feel much more on top of my game and I feel much more consistent.”

Markstrom’s all-star season is surprisingly on top of the Pacific Division with Vancouver and is pushing for a play-off berth for the first time in five years. Not only did he lose his father, Anders, to cancer in November, he is currently playing in the final year of his contract and is faced with the possibility of unlimited free agency.

Yet he has found some comfort in the game.

“I’m not talking about it, I’m not thinking about it, I’m just playing hockey,” Markstrom said when asked about his contract. “The most important thing for me is to have a clear mind when I step onto the ice and just try to keep it.”

When he spoke to reporters here on media day, a ringing telephone briefly interrupted the scrum. Markstrom put his hand in this bag: “Oh my god, sorry. It’s my mother. She just landed.”

It is an exciting time for a 29-year-old who has spent parts of seven seasons in Vancouver. It has been a journey for both he and the organization and in the end it feels like bigger things on the horizon.

“It’s never nice to be in a rebuilding process,” Markstrom said. “As a goalkeeper it is also frustrating – you want to win hockey matches. It is frustrating for every man in the team, for the coaches, for the fans and also for the city. Now we have a bit of a flash People are enthusiastic in the city and on the ice rink it is super exciting.

“You absolutely want to be part of something on a Canadian market and be a successful team.”

Rittich is the kind of man who never seems to have a bad day. He signed with Calgary as an unsigned free agent from the Czech League in 2016 and is one of the busiest goalkeepers in the competition with 36 starts this season.

Given his unlikely path to the NHL showcase event, he was in a reflective mood after finding his way to St. Louis.

“I am proud of myself and I am proud of everyone who helped me here,” he said.

In case there was any question about what this meant for Andersen, he had artist David Gunnarsson paint a new mask with colleague Maple Leafs and Atlantic Division All-Stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on it.

He plans to keep it in his personal collection afterwards.

Even if Saturday night’s all-star 3-on-3 tournament is unlikely to be a location to showcase his best work, he is excited to have the chance to experience it firsthand.

“I think everyone knows it’s not really made for goalkeepers,” Andersen said. “Just enjoy, laugh and record.

“These are memories that you get for life.”