Canadian Music Hall by Famer Jann Arden is coming to London in May

Jann Arden has earned 19 Juno nominations – two for the Junos held in Budweiser Gardens last March – and won eight. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The Canadian TV and recording star Jann Arden brings her national tour to London.

Arden will be in the Start.ca Performance Stage at Budweiser Gardens on May 22, just a few weeks after being recorded at the Juno Awards in March in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets can be purchased Friday at 10 a.m.

During a career dating back to the early 1990s, Arden earned 19 Juno nominations – two (album of the year and contemporary album for These Are The Days) for the Junos in March in Budweiser Gardens – and won eight.

With 17 Top 10 singles from its eight albums, Arden is a fixture on Canadian radio with hits including Will You Remember Me, Could I Be Your Girl, Insensitive, Wonderdrug, Unloved and Stand By Me.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOX6c8V_2Ck (/ embed)

Arden received a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame in 2006 and was named a member of the Order of Canada.

In addition to music, Arden is also an accomplished actor, who made guest appearances on a number of TV series before starring, Jann, launched by CTV in 2018. In 2019, Arden was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for supporting actress in a comedy series for her performances at Workin ‘Moms.

