Canadian Milos Raonic will advance to the third round at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Milos Raonic goes to the third round at the Australian Open and keeps Canada’s hope alive in singles during the first Grand Slam of the season.

The number 32 seed of Thornhill, Ont., Beat Chilean Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday and needed an hour and 37 minutes to complete the match.

The 29-year-old Canadian served 19 aces on the way to victory.

Raonic will face No. 6 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round. Tsitsipas was given a walkover in the third round in Melbourne Park when Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew from their scheduled competition due to a muscle load.

Raonic was the only Canadian who survived the opening round.

Nr. 13 seed Denis Shapovalov from Richmond Hill, Ont., Nr. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver all lost on the men’s side, while qualifying Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., A first round dropped ladies contest.

Top Canadian Bianca Andreescu from Mississauga, Ont., Didn’t play due to a knee injury.

Raonic flew through the first round and crushed the lucky Italian loser Lorenzo Giustino in straight sets in a two-day game. Rain postponed the game on Monday with Raonic one game away from winning his first game since October.

The match in the second round brought Raonic, in 35th place in the world, to the player directly below him in the rankings.

Garin, 23, has yet to reach the third round of a Grand Slam in his career.

Raonic has been plagued by injuries in recent years, with large parts of the second half of last season being missed with a back issue.