Canadian Milos Raonic falls in the quarterfinals of Australian Open against Novak Djokovic paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Djokovic has won the first Grand Slam of the season seven times.

Raonic, 29, had not lost a set in four previous games at the tournament before he encountered Djokovic.

The Canadian had 18 aces, while Djokovic only had four. But Djokovic still had a better percentage of points won when receiving the first service – converting to 69 percent of his chances compared to the 63 percent clip from Raonic.

Raonic only had two breakpoint opportunities and could not convert either. Djokovic hit 2-for-16 at breakpoints.

Raonic was well ahead of casual mistakes and made 48 to 14 from Djokovic. That was a bigger gap than in winners, who led Raonic with 48-29.

Raonic, who missed large parts of the second half of last year with a back injury, is expected to rise three places next week to number 32 in the world ranking.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Jelena Ostapenko have been driven from Latvia to double the rate of women.

The Czech duo No. 4 by Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova toppled Dabrowski and Ostapenko 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarter-final No. 6 on Tuesday.

It is the second time in three years that Dabrowski has reached the quarters of the women’s doubles in Melbourne just to fall short.

However, the 27-year-old from Ottawa is not ready in the Grand Slam.

Dabrowski still lives in the mixed doubles with partner Henri Kontinen from Finland. The number 3 seeds beat Matthew Ebden and Jessica Moore of Australia 7-5, 7-6 (5) in a second round match on Tuesday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 27, 2020.

The Canadian press