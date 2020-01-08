Canadian military personnel safe after Iranian rocket attack

Loading...

People burn a poster from US President Donald Trump (C) to protest against US authorities for the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq during a demonstration at the US embassy in New Delhi on January 7, 2020. – An American drone attack killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, dramatically increasing regional tensions and urging arch enemy Tehran to promise “revenge.” (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)

PRAKASH SINGH / AFP via Getty Images

Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Jon Vance tweeted Tuesday night that all the personnel of the Canadian armed forces are safe after the Iranian rocket attack in Iran.

“I can assure you that all CAF employees deployed are safe and responsible for following rocket attacks in Iraq,” he tweeted. “We remain vigilant.”

Vance has not provided any other details.

The Iranian foreign minister calls the ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases that house US troops a “proportionate measure of self-defense.” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad tweeted early Wednesday that Iran is not pursuing an escalation or war, but will defend itself against any aggression. The Zaret tweet follows the rocket attack of Iran that had taken revenge on killing the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani in an American drone attack in Baghdad last week.

Two Iraqi bases with American personnel were hit. An American official said there were no immediate reports of American victims, although buildings were still being searched.

(With files from the Associated Press)