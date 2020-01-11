Canadian medical students are asking for better education about health and climate change

Loading...

VANCOUVER – Canadian medical schools have not paid sufficient attention to the urgent need for training on planetary health and climate change, and members of the Canadian Federation of Medical Students say that this must change.

The growing health effects of climate change, such as the spread of Lyme disease and heat-related deaths, mean that medical students need to be prepared, the student group wrote in a commentary on Lancet’s Planetary Health magazine last week.

The medical journal has previously indicated that climate change “could be the biggest global health threat of the 21st century.”

“There is already a fair amount of teaching, but there is much room for improvement,” said George Kitching, a third-year medical student at the University of Western Ontario. He is also co-chair of the adaptive health and environment task force of the student federation, or HEART.

“The message is everywhere that the medical school curriculum is full, so if you try to give a lecture on the effects of climate change, you need to get something out of it.”

Dr. Courtney Howard, an emergency doctor in Yellowknife, disagrees with that approach.

Instead of adding and subtracting, planetary health and climate change should be integrated into entire curricula, so health care providers don’t work in a silo, said Howard, who is also the chairman of the Canadian Society of Environmental Physicians. .

“We need an educational blitz that appeals to medical and health professionals at all levels.”

Otherwise, she said, doctors and caregivers run the risk of turning off and being unprepared to protect people’s health in a changing climate.

The HEART team recently assessed how planetary health and climate change are taught in Canada by collecting survey responses from nearly 50 students and 10 faculty members representing all 17 Canadian medical schools.

The results are mixed, Kitching said.

The University of Alberta, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine and Dalhousie are identified as leaders, where environmental issues are addressed in more detail through lectures, assignments, and extracurricular opportunities.

For comparison: students from McGill and the University of Ottawa reported ‘short’ discussions on other topics such as occupational health during short lectures.

The International Federation of Medical Student Associations has also called on medical schools to include climate change education in their curricula by 2020.

Dr. Genevieve Moineau, president and CEO of the Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada, said there is a clear indication that curricula should address the needs of society and they will work with medical students on climate and health issues.

The association will organize a session on climate change at the Canadian conference on medical education in Vancouver in April, Moineau added.

In addition to the survey, the HEART team has created a number of core competencies to help guide curricula in the field of planetary health, with topics such as food and water insecurity, infectious diseases, displacement, disaster risk, air pollution and green healthcare.

“The percentage of health that comes from what we do in a hospital is about 20 percent of overall health,” Howard said.

“What actually constitutes a major part of the overall health outcomes comes from the ecological determinants of health,” which in turn support the social determinants of health, she said.

According to the World Health Organization, social determinants of health are access to housing, utilities, social support networks, physical activity, food and safe transport.

But medical students still need to be prepared for how climate change can affect the delivery of care in hospitals and clinics, Howard said.

The operating room at Yellowknife Hospital was closed for two weeks during a particularly bad fire season in 2014 because it was polluted by smoke, she said, and at the same time the hospital saw twice the number of patients seeking care for asthma exacerbations.

In 2017, Hurricane Maria damaged medical production facilities in Puerto Rico, causing a worldwide shortage of normal saline in intravenous fluids, Howard added.

“Right now we are moving towards at least three or four degrees Celsius (warming) in the lives of today’s children, and we just don’t know what that means for health,” and health care systems, she said.

“But it will be catastrophic.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 11, 2020.

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press