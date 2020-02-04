Canadian Liam Millar starts for young Liverpool side in FA Cup replay | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

An own goal in the 75th minute arranged the game and it was scored by Ro-Shaun Williams, a former youth team player for Liverpool’s fierce rival, Manchester United.

“WHAT ONE NIGHT,” Millar said on Instagram.

Millar, a 20-year-old from Brampton, Ont., Has won eight caps for Canada. He was 14 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program in 2014 and 18 when he made his senior debut for Canada in March 2018. He represented Canada during last summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The young Canadian attacker returned to Anfield in early January after a loan period in Kilmarnock and played for Liverpool’s side below 23. He returned to the Scottish side last August after signing a new contract with the Reds. He made 22 games this season with one goal for Kilmarnock before the clubs agreed to end his loan agreement during the current transfer window.

He had previously spent the second half of 2018-19 in Kilmarnock.

Shrewsbury had few chances on Anfield, but had a goal excluded by VAR for offside in the 58th minute.

The win keeps Liverpool’s chances on a treble alive. The Reds are approaching the English national title for the first time in 30 years and have moved on to the last 16 of the Champions League.

ROONEY TO FACE UNITED

Wayne Rooney is ready for a reunion with Manchester United.

The former captain of England scored for his new team, Derby County, in his 4-2 win over Northampton in a replay.

Second-tier Derby reached a home game against Man United, where Rooney spent 13 years and became the top scorer of all time while winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League in 2008 and the FA Cup in 2016.

