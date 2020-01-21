Canadian Liam Fraser ready for his close-up of Toronto FC in the absence of Bradley | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“I would never say that I am stagnant, I am not doing anything. But then again, it is difficult to sometimes not get those opportunities if I feel that I deserve them. But it is the life of a football player. It is the life – ups and downs. “

The fall of Bradley has been proven to be the fall of Fraser, although the MLS club strives to prevent pressure on the younger ones.

“It’s time for someone else to leave and get the opportunity to fill those shoes,” Vanney said. “As a group we will have to do it. I don’t think it’s just one man who will fill it. As a team and as a midfield, boys will have to stand up and fill the space.”

That said, Vanney then turned his attention to Fraser, who started seven consecutive games last summer while teammates were away from the Gold Cup.

“It is clear that as a young professional it may be a new chance for Liam to take a big step forward. Last year he had a series of games, he had a solid series of games. And now he has the opportunity to take that position in the pre-season try to lock.

“We also have Marky (Delgado), we have Oso (Jonathan Osorio). We still have a very strong midfield. “

Fraser said the right things on Tuesday and started wishing Bradley a speedy recovery “because he plays such a big role in this club.”

“For me personally it is an opportunity to show and perform (show) that I am ready for this level on a consistent basis. If Greg gives me the chance, “he added.

“Again, nothing has been set in stone, nothing is locked. So I’m going to work very hard during the preseason to get that chance. And when it comes, I know I can do the job. “

Fraser is a cool customer, not a lack of confidence.

He demonstrated that on October 15, when Canada organized the US in an important CONCACAF Nations League match at BMO Field. Starting on the bench, Fraser was brought into action in the ninth minute when Mark-Anthony Kaye got injured.

Fraser made his Canadian debut for family and friends in his hometown and matched coolly with Samuel Piette and helped suppress the Americans in a memorable 2-0 win. He won three more caps this month, twice against Barbados and once for Iceland.

He calculates his time with Canada this month has helped him prepare for the Toronto preseason.

“I am excited and eager to get this opportunity,” said Fraser.

If Bradley had not been set aside, it would have been that Toronto would borrow Fraser to give him more playing time. He’s not going anywhere now.

Bradley leaves large shoes to fill at the age of 32. As a defending midfielder, he restores order when needed and often ignites attacks. And in his role as leader, he sets the team tone for involvement.

Fraser has a good vision of the field with a passing ability to match, not to mention a modest salary of US $ 75,875 last season. Bradley, who has a wealth of experience for both club and country (151 caps), earned $ 6.5 million in 2019, although his salary this season will be around $ 1.53 million after giving up his designated player status to earn a Accept a new deal using targeted allocated money.

Tuesday was a quiet day on the TFC training field in the aftermath of an explosive Monday in which the club dropped the bomb attack on Bradley. Star striker Jozy Altidore contributed to the drama by tearing the team to settle the Bradley injury, which dates back to the 10 MLS Cup final in Seattle.

The club trained on Tuesday under the bubble at its snow-covered training center. The players are free on Wednesday before they fly to Orlando for training in warm weather.

Defenders Eriq Zavaleta and Julian Dunn and midfielder Noble Okello have all changed numbers this season and have taken over numbers from departed players.

Zavaleta switches from No. 15 to No. 3 (the old number of Drew Moor), while Julian Dunn goes from No. 52 to No. 5 (Ashtone Morgan) and wears Okello No. 14 (Jay Chapman) instead of No. 59.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press