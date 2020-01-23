Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif did not need long to get into Super Bowl mode paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“I just returned home, grabbed dinner with family and friends, and went to bed,” Duvernay-Tardif, 28, said during a conference call Tuesday. “I think this is the way you should approach it, because I was back in the gym the next day to get ready for the week of exercise that started (Tuesday).

“I celebrated the moment on the field, went back home, grabbed a nice dinner and the next morning when I woke up, I was already in a Super Bowl mindset.”

The Chiefs’ veterinary court guard is a converted defensive lineman who played collegially at McGill University in Montreal. The towering six-foot-five, 321-pound Canadian becomes only the second player in school history to play in the Super Bowl.

Linebacker / long snapper J.P. Darche, a Montreal resident, was the first. The former Toronto Argonaut played for Seattle in his loss of 21-10 Super Bowl against Pittsburgh on February 5, 2006 in Detroit.

Darche played nine pro-seasons with the Argos (1999), Seahawks (2000-06) and Kansas City (2007-08).

Duvernay-Tardif and Darche both make the trip to Miami with Kansas City. Darche, 44, is currently one of the Chiefs team doctors.

Ironically, Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill with his doctorate in medicine in May 2018. That made him the first active NFL player with a medical degree, although he still has to complete his residency.

After missing most of last season with a broken leg, Duvernay-Tardif will complete its sixth NFL campaign – all with Kansas City – play in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs selected Duvernay-Tardif in the sixth round, No. 200 General, in the 2014 NFL version.

In March 2017, Duvernay-Tardif signed a five-year extension with the Chiefs. The deal was reportedly worth US $ 41.25 million, with $ 20 million guaranteed.

Kansas City’s Andy Reid is just the seventh NFL head coach to lead two teams to the Super Bowl. But Reid lost in his only other appearance, namely February 6, 2005 when the New England Patriots edged the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21.

“Coach Reid is more than a coach, he is also a mentor for me and the team,” said Duvernay-Tardif. “The team he has put together over the past five years is really talented and I think we should go all the way this year.

“He is personally someone who understood what I was trying to do with medical school and football and gave me the chance to combine both at the highest level. If he hadn’t been there, I don’t think I could have done it, so I’m really grateful. “

The Chiefs are chasing a second Super Bowl title – they beat Minnesota 23-7 in Super Bowl IV – after successive comebacks this year.

After Houston found a 24-0 lead, Kansas City rallied for the 51-31 win before rinsing 28 straight runs against Tennessee to clear a 10-0 deficit.

“We’ll have to tackle that… Because the further you get on in the playoffs, the better the teams are and you can’t really let yourself be behind,” he said. “But I feel that whatever happened in the past two weeks were really good learning opportunities and as a team I think we all showed character because we could stay together.

“If we can solve it and have that confidence in the big game, I think it will help us.”

Of course Patrick Mahomes certainly helps with quarterback. Duvernay-Tardif admits that Chiefs players are routinely surprised at the game of Mahomes.

Kansas City had its way with a Titans defense that had allowed 13 points to New England and 12 against Baltimore. But with Mahomes below the center, the Chiefs amassed 27 first downs and 404 yards of total attack.

Duvernay-Tardif said that Mahomes gives the Chiefs a huge lead on their way to the Super Bowl.

“I think Pat is the best quarterback currently playing in the league,” he said. “Sometimes we look at the jumbotron and it is:” Oh my God, how does he do that? “

“It’s almost not human how many things he can handle at the same time.”

Duvernay-Tardif admits that being so close to a very first football championship can ever be a bit nerve-racking.

“I feel like I played football after every season… You go to the playoffs and you always end the season loss,” he said. “This is the only time in my career that I have the chance have to win a season and after that there is nothing else, you have reached the top.

“That gives me goosebumps when I think about it.”

Especially when the thoughts about the Super Bowl title were so far away when Duvernay-Tardif played at McGill.

“It was a kind of step by step for me throughout my career,” he said. “It was only when I started to become a consistent starter for the Chiefs of Kansas City that I got that vision to go all the way to the top and win the Super Bowl.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press