Canadian James Hinchcliffe crosses items on his race bucket list | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Genesys slipped into my DMs. That’s no joke, there was actually a Genesys employee who had received a direct message via Instagram shortly after the news revealed my situation (with Arrow McLaren), and that’s really how the conversation started, “Hinchcliffe said.” I don’t know if this is the first time in history that ever happened, but it is certainly the first time it has ever happened to me.

“What impressed me the most was that it is not necessarily the kind of program that becomes a title sponsor for the biggest race on earth.”

Hinchcliffe said on Monday that he is still negotiating for a new racing team and that he has limited the options to a handful of organizations to help him return to the full status of the IndyCar series. Because of those ongoing conversations, Hinchcliffe could not go into many details, but he looks to the future and tries out new things in the racing world.

“It’s like graduating from school and traveling around the world for a year before you start working,” said Hinchcliffe. “The IndyCar schedule and the demands of full-time IndyCar drivers are so great that many of these other options are simply not realistic during a full IndyCar campaign.

“But with the way this year is forming, a few doors will open and certainly a number of options will be available that will hopefully not be available next year because I will be back full time.”

Hinchcliffe and his management team have circled different dates on the IndyCar calendar for races in which he would like to be. He was silent in which races he was investigating, but said he will be in Toronto on July 10-12 for the Honda Indy capacity.

“I think regardless of the driving status during that race this year, I still intend to participate in the event and be an important part of the promotion,” Hinchcliffe said. “Whatever the Honda Indy Toronto benefits, my city will benefit my sport, and if I unfortunately don’t get behind the wheel, I’ll do everything I can work with (race promoters) Green Savoree and still work with IndyCar always very present at that event. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 20, 2020.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press