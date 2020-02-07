Canadian ice dancers Gilles and Poirier win silver at Four Continents | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“It’s a great setup for the world championships.”

At one point, Chock slipped into a transition movement, but recovered.

“It was a testament to how well trained we are, because we picked up very quickly this fall that surprised us,” Bates said.

Junior world champion Marjorie Lajoie from Boucherville, Que., And Zachary Lagha from St-Hubert, Que., Were fifth and Carolane Soucisse from Chateauguay, Que. And Shane Firus from North Vancouver were seventh.

Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu finished first in the men’s short program after achieving a world record score.

The Japanese skater opened with a quad salchow and followed with a quad topple-triple topple combination to score 111.82 points and finish comfortably for Jin Boyang of China, who finished second with 95.83 points. Jason Brown of the United States came in third with 94.71 points.

“It feels like the first time in a long time that I am satisfied with my short program,” Hanyu said. “I was able to enjoy myself and I think the audience enjoyed my performance.”

Keegan Messing from Sherwood Park, Alta., Finished fourth with 94.03 points.

“To go out and skate a clean program, it fills me with the same butterflies as watching my wife walk down the aisle,” said Messing, who skated to “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. “It’s one of the few times that I don’t do that, feeling like I’m only skating on ice. It fills me with so much heat to skate it.”

Nam Nguyen of Toronto was ninth and Roman Sadovsky of Vaughan, Ont., Was 17th.

Nathan Chen, an American who won the world title in 2019, is not participating in the event.

Competition continues until Sunday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian press