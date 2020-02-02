Canadian evacuees from China are quarantined in Trenton

OTTAWA – The federal government says Canadian evacuees from Wuhan will be quarantined for two weeks as a protection measure upon arrival at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

But Ottawa did not specify a timeline when they arrive, and says it is still awaiting final approval from the Chinese authorities to be shut down in the city due to the new corona virus.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Sunday that the government has chartered a plane to land in Hanoi, Vietnam and fly to Wuhan as soon as it gets permission.

“Government officials and medical personnel from the Canadian Forces are currently en route to Hanoi and are obtaining the necessary visas from the Chinese government to enter Wuhan,” the statement said.

It describes the measures that will be taken as soon as the evacuated people return.

“To protect the health and safety of Canadians – both those who come to Canada and those who are already in Canada – the returning persons will undergo a thorough health check before boarding, during the flight and upon arrival at CFB Trenton, Ontario, “the statement continues.

“The government of Canada is working with provincial, territorial and local health authorities to support Canadians who may need further medical assistance to be safely transferred to the health care system upon arrival. All other returning Canadians, including personnel and flight crew, stay at CFB Trenton for 14 days for further medical assessment and observation and are provided with all necessary medical and other support as necessary to ensure the health and safety of all Canadians. “

More than 300 people have sought the help of the government to leave the epicenter of the new corona virus.

The government has not said how many of them will be able to house it.