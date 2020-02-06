Canadian duo first after pairing short program on figure skating Four Continents | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We are absolutely happy with the overall performance,” said Marinaro, from Sarnia, Ont. “We’ve left a few levels behind, so we have to clear those levels for the world championships and get that extra one, two points to get that score as close to 80 as possible.”

Evelyn Walsh from London, Ont., And Trennt Michaud from Trenton, Ont., Were sixth and Lubov Ilyushechkina from Toronto and Charlie Bilodeau from Trois-Pistoles, Que., Were eighth.

“We had to fight for some things, but we are happy with how it went,” said Michaud. “We worked well together and used each other’s energy.”

In ice dancing, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Toronto are in third place after the rhythm dance with a season-best score of 83.92. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue lead at 85.95 and fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates are second at 85.76.

Gilles and Poirier completed level four twizzles and a level four rotation lift in their cheerful program to “Mack and Mabel.”

“We are just very happy that this program has constantly improved over the course of the season,” said Poirier. “We have to go into free dance and skate as well as possible. Our free dance has been very successful for us this year. “

Junior World Championships Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., And Zachary Lagha of St-Hubert, Que., Were fifth and Carolane Soucisse of Chateauguay, Que., And Shane Firus of North Vancouver were sixth.

“At the moment we are only focusing on performance and the rest is coming,” Lagha said. “We were really at the moment today. It was good.”

Rika Kihira from Japan leads the women’s competition after the short program.

Skating to “Breakfast in Baghdad”, Kihira opened with a flawless triple axel and added a triple flip-triple combination with a triple lutz for 81.81 points and a comfortable lead over the American Bradie Tennell, who finished second with 75.93 .

“The triple axel was very good,” Kihira said. “I thought I could have had a bit more speed during the combination jump, but overall I am very satisfied.”

Tennell opened her routine with a triple lutz-triple tap combination and also landed a double axel and a triple flip to end up for local favorite Young You, who scored 73.55.

Alicia Pineault of Varennes, Que., Was 10th, Emily Bausback of Vancouver was 14th and Alison Schumacher of Tecumseh, Ont., Was 18th.

“It was close to the best of my season in terms of points,” said Pineault. “I was disappointed that I was unable to do the triple triple because it has been consistent throughout the season.”

Competition continues until Sunday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

