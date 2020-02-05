Canadian directors humanize immigrant experience in Apple TV’s “Little America”

TORONTO – It’s called “Little America,” but it has some great Canadian connections.

The new anthology series from Apple TV Plus, based on true stories of immigrants in America, has two Canadian directors in two different episodes, one of which was also shot in Montreal.

Oscar-nominated Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta helped the first episode, “The Manager,” about a young spelling-bee champion who runs his family’s motel when his parents are taken back to India.

And Toronto-based filmmaker Stephen Dunn directed the eighth episode, “The Son,” about a gay man fleeing his disapproving family in Syria and awaiting his time in Jordan awaiting asylum in the United States.

“It’s a sensitive series,” Mehta said in a recent telephone interview from Madrid, where she edited her upcoming movie, “Funny boy,” based on a book by Shyam Selvadurai.

“As an immigrant to Canada – and now I am a Canadian citizen – I am really tired of the story of” poor immigrants coming in “: stories about struggle, the stories about how to overcome the struggle. Only two stories seem to are for immigrants, they don’t have a human face, so suddenly the idea of ​​getting a human face was very interesting. “

“Little America” ​​is inspired by real stories in Epic Magazine.

Producing producers are Oscar-nominated “The Big Sick” writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, and six-time Emmy-nominated Lee Eisenberg, who is also the showrunner.

“These are often stories that are never the center of the story, characters who usually never play the lead in making movies in Hollywood,” said Dunn, who was born in St. John’s and wrote and directed the “Closet Monster” in 2015 , which won the best Canadian playing prize at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“And I thought it was great that there is so much diversity and culture celebration in this show.”

Mehta said she was attracted to the team behind the series and “fell in love” with the script “The Manager” from playwright Rajiv Joseph, who was a finalist for the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for drama for “Bengal tiger at the Baghdad Zoo” .

She spoke by phone with the real protagonist who inspired the episode, Kunal Sah, as well as his parents, and shot the episode at a New Jersey motel run by a Pakistani-American family.

Mehta finds it an important series in a time of political tensions about US immigration policy.

“More than ever before, I think the series would be relevant because it is humanistic,” says Mehta, who grew up in New Delhi and wrote and directed the Oscar-nominated “Water”.

“Toni Morrison said that all art is political, and she is absolutely right. Because the series has a very solid, political, non-personal character, but the basis is certainly political.”

American immigration policy had a direct impact on the production of the episode “The Son”, written by Dunn and Amrou Al-Kadhi.

Dunn, who is currently dividing his time between Toronto and L.A., said they should record the episode in the US.

But they had to move production to Montreal with a predominantly Canadian crew because of a travel ban that prohibited actor Adam Ali – a British-born British citizen – from shooting in the US

Ali was also recently refused entry into the US while trying to fly out of the UK for the series premiere in L.A.

Dunn said that both he and Al-Kadhi felt connected to the material, inspired by the true story of Shadi Ismail, who now lives in Boise, Idaho.

He said Al-Kadhi was dealing with the material as a strange, non-binary, Iraq-born, Muslim drag queen based in the UK.

And just like the lead actor, Dunn said he was kicked out of his house and has since spent much of his life “rebuilding a sense of community and a sense of family or home or self-worth.”

“I think that as a stranger who is confronted with that kind of rejection from your own home, you take so much of it personally. You feel that something is wrong with you, “Dunn said, noting that” Closet Monster “- about an imprisoned gay teen who deals with internalized homophobia – is a personal film with fictional elements.

“I always internalize that or am afraid of rejection and blame myself. But I now realize, after growing up and being able to share stories like the stories I was part of, that what happened to me is not my fault – just as what happened to Shadi is not his fault.

“We have been faced with rejection of our families because of many factors, such as a greater belief system and systemic abuse of our community that has nothing to do with us as individuals. We had to fight so hard to make room for ourselves and to build our own communities, and … Shadi had to leave the country specifically to do that. And I think before me, I saw so much hope in the story and so much inspiration. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press