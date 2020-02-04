Canadian Dalton Kellett gets IndyCar ride with AJ Foyt Racing

WALLER, Texas – Canadian car racer Dalton Kellett debuts this year in the IndyCar series.

AJ Foyt Racing has announced that the 26-year-old resident of Stouffville, Ont., Will be one of three drivers in the Chevrolet-powered No. 14 car this season.

Kellett, four-time IndyCar Series champion Sebastien Bourdais of France and 2004 series champion Tony Kanaan of Brazil will split the driving duties.

Kellett is scheduled for up to nine races, including the only Canadian stop – the Honda Indy Toronto on July 12.

His first race is on April 26 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Kellett will drive a third car for Foyt on the Indianapolis 500 on May 24, assuming he qualifies.

Bourdais will ride four races and Kanaan will ride in the five oval races of the series, starting with the Indianapolis 500. This is Kanaan’s last season on a partial schedule.

Kellett has spent the last four years in the IndyLights series, a feeder circuit for IndyCar. He finished seventh in the rankings for the past two years.

“This opportunity is really a dream come true for me, dating back to my days and looking back to drivers in IndyCar as a young go-karter,” Kellett said in a statement. “The pedigree and achievements of AJ Foyt Racing are historic in our sport and I can’t wait to contribute to their continued success.”

In addition to an injury, the Foyt announcement guarantees that a Canadian driver will be present at the race in Toronto.

The old IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, Ont., Lost his full-time ride in the off season. He has since signed a two-race sponsorship agreement for events in Indianapolis, although no team has been announced.

Larry Foyt, president of the Foyt team, said Kellett should gain valuable insight from his two experienced teammates.

“Dalton Kellett is a young driver who is intelligent and motivated, and with the experience around him, we feel he has the potential to show great things,” Foyt said.

Kellett has a degree in technical physics from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont.

The Foyt team has had a difficult time in recent years. The most recent victory came in 2013.