Canadian recipient T.J. Jones could play in the Canadian Football League north of the border.

Heard that 🇨🇦 receiver @IamTJ_Jones is seriously considering playing in @cfl. It was designed by Detroit in 2014 and has spent 5 seasons with Lions & Part in 2019 with #NYGiants. There will be a lot of interest in hearing from GMs. Will be an instant starter. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/Ox4RtLQLyW

The University of Notre Dame product scored three catches for 38 yards and one touchdown plus eight punt returns for 96 yards – including a 60-yard player – but played three times and lost two in three games with the New York Giants in 2019 ,

2/2… No @ cfl team has TJ Jones rights since he was not called in 2014. Born in Winnipeg when his father played for #Bombers, but grew up in the United States. Recently hired agent Rob Fry. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports

Jones caught twelve 146-yard passes and two touchdowns with New York in the pre-season. Because of his veteran status, Jones is not eligible for training with an NFL team.

The 27-year-old was the sixth round, a total of 189 in the Detroit Lions 2014 NFL draft. He played the first four seasons of his NFL career in Motor City. During 45 NFL games, Jones made 67 receptions for 852 yards and five touchdowns.

The six foot, 190 pounder can also return kicks and punches. Jones has 14 kick returns for 292 yards and 29 punt returns for 289 yards. It has a speed of 4.48 to 40 meters and is dynamic in open fields.

In parts of seven NFL seasons, Jones has earned nearly $ 4 million and could have what it takes to become a CFL ratio changer if he ever comes to Canada. Jones would be a free agent for CFL purposes.