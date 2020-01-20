John Rush (photo courtesy of Kim Leduc)

After the fire on Friday, between 20 and 30 guests of the Clarion Lakeside Inn & Conference Center are safe, including the Winnipeg Blue Bomber John Rush, the team and the Gray Cup.

The 26-year-old full-back and members of the football club were in Kenora on their Gray Cup tour organized by the Kenora Chief’s Advisory. Previously, they visited staff and students from St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Beaver Brae Secondary School and went back to the hotel.

“It’s crazy how it happened. We actually showed up 10 minutes earlier. We put our bags down and decided to have a bite to eat. Shortly afterwards we went to another event,” Rush told KenoraOnline.com.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, 911 received several calls and reported a fire in the hotel.

“Suddenly we looked out the window, they are all windows and thought:” A little smoke is coming out! We are not sure if that should happen, “said Rush.

Photo courtesy of Kim Leduc

“We looked down and the smoke rose. So we decided it was probably time to go. Then the fire alarm went off and my first reaction: get the trophy!

Rush went to his room to get the Gray Cup and, for security reasons, went down the stairs to the main floor.

Despite a fire and snowstorm, they continued the tour of the Lake of the Woods Brewing Company to organize a subscription event and the next day.

The Kenora Chiefs Advisory held an open meeting at the Golden Eagle Bingo Hall on Saturday and welcomed the public with traditional gifts to the Rush and Bomber employees.

“It’s amazing to be here with KCA. They were such great hosts and the hospitality is great. They gave us pearl medallions and star blankets. The support here was overwhelming,” said Rush.

Photo courtesy of Kim Leduc

“I feel terrible because we had a trailer full of merch, flags, gray cup shirts and hats to give away, but the truck went up in flames. We were so gifted and gifted here and we couldn’t give anything back. ‘

Rush adds that plans may be in the pipeline to return merchandise to the community.

“As I said, we really appreciate the support,” said Rush, “and we want to give you something back for all of this support.”