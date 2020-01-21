Canadian baseball star Walker believes he will be shot in the Hall of Fame vote | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

Former Colorado Rockies and Montreal Expos star plugger Larry Walker says he doesn’t expect to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

The inhabitant of Maple Ridge, BC, is in the Hall of Fame vote in his 10th and final year and must appear at 75 percent of the vote to come in. Although it is expected to be a good vote for Walker, he expressed doubts on Twitter that he will be anchored in Cooperstown.

“Although I believe I am a little short of today, I still want to thank everyone who has drawn for me and shown your support,” Walker said. “I am grateful to all of you! It was fun to read the thoughts of everyone today. Cheers.”

Walker, who wants to have his No. 33 retired this season by the Rockies, was a career .313 hitter, although that number includes 10 seasons at batter friendly Coors Field. But he still had solid numbers on the road, including a .865 on-base plus slugging rate that is higher than the total OPS of some current Hall of Famers – including George Brett, Tony Gwynn, Reggie Jackson and Roberto Clemente.