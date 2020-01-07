Loading...

CALGARY – The relaxation of the rules of the International Olympic Committee on sponsorship gives the Canada Olympic Games this summer more commercial leeway in Tokyo.

Under pressure from athletes, the IOC now allows a more liberal interpretation of rules that determine how athletes interact with their personal sponsors during an Olympic Games.

“We are seeing a democratization of power,” said Canadian Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe.

Rule 40 of the IOC Olympic Charter ensures market exclusivity for companies that earn hundreds of millions of dollars to have their brand in the Olympic Games.

Rule 40 mentioned earlier “except as allowed by the IOC board, no participant, coach, trainer or official participating in the Olympic Games may allow his person, name, photo or sports performance to be used for advertising purposes during the Olympics. “

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced its updated guidelines around Rule 40 for the 2020 Tokyo Games on Tuesday.

Wiebe, from Stittsville, Ont., Can communicate more with personal sponsors on social media than she could when she won gold in 2016 and appear in advertisements under certain conditions.

“A female wrestler in Canada is a beautiful niche market,” she told The Canadian Press. “We are not Usain Bolt or even Andre de Grasse. We get two weeks every four years to let the spotlight shine on us.

“It would be great to thank the people who have supported me since day 1 and who have supported me.”

Jane Roos, the founder of Canadian Athletes Now, or Canfund, has raised more than $ 40 million from the private sector for athletes since 2003.

But at every Olympics, athletes were silent about Canfund’s contributions because they recognized that it was contrary to Rule 40.

“If there are crickets and nobody says” Thanks “and our donors say” do they appreciate it? “, I say:” it’s a blackout period, “said Roos.

“If athletes are able to say,” Thanks, “what I think they should be able to do would help us a lot.”

The wording of Article 40 now reads: “Participants, team officials and other team staff participating in the Olympic Games may allow their person, name, photo or sports performance to be used for advertising purposes during the Olympic Games in accordance with the IOC’s principles of the Executive Board. “

“What happened is that Rule 40 has not changed at all. It is the same exact rule established by the IOC, “stated agent Russell Reimer, who represents several Canadian Olympians.

“What has changed is country to country, athletes have begun to mobilize the interpretation of Rule 40 and how it will ultimately be enforced.”

German athletes successfully lobbied at their country’s antitrust agency last year to get the IOC’s limitations on Games-time marketing to explain “abuse.”

“This was something we should pay close attention to, not because of what happened in Germany, but because of what was important for athletes and their partners and their ability to commercialize themselves during the most important period of their athletic career,” Canadian Olympic committee chief executive officer David Shoemaker said.

The COC still has to assure its own sponsors that they will be scared of their marketing buck during the Tokyo Games that will close on July 25 and August 9.

Restrictions therefore apply to what athletes can post, say and wear during a “black-out period” from 14 July to 11 August.

Text and images used by athletes and all their non-Olympic sponsors in advertisements and on social media may not contain any intellectual property that is considered Olympic in nature.

“We feel really good about the balance we have found here,” Shoemaker said. “The COC is financed for 98 and a half percent by the private sector through nearly two dozen marketing partners and some of the largest companies in this country.

“They subscribe to a great proposition in Team Canada and thereby finance our Canadian sports system. That is what we want to protect. “

For most Canadian athletes on their way to Tokyo, more freedom on social media is crucial. Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are their most important marketing tools.

“The Olympic Games is a brand. They need to protect their brand, but athletes are also brands and they need an opportunity to promote themselves, “said Canadian racing hiker Evan Dunfee.

“It is once every four years that we get the chance to be seen, so yes, it is certainly welcome to make the most of that opportunity.”

NHL superstar Sidney Crosby is one of the few athletes with the commercial status to test Rule 40 in recent years.

A place of Tim Hortons with Crosby that took place in Vancouver before and during the 2010 Winter Games was the Canadian test case for a non-Olympic sponsor who continued his association with an Olympian during the Games.

The American swimmer Michael Phelps did the same with an Under Armor campaign during the Rio Olympics.

The Phelps and Crosby commercials did not include any mention of the Olympic Games or medals or the games in which they participated, and thus provided templates for what is now permitted.

But as long as athletes have a contract with competing shoe and clothing companies, there will be tug of war.

Think of Michael Jordan from Nike who covers the Reebok logo of his jacket with an American flag while standing on the basketball podium in 1992.

Compromise is more elusive outside the Olympic window when athletes are loyal to the companies that pay their bills between Games.

Pole vault jumper Alysha Newman withdrew from a COC media day last month because she wanted to wear her Nike gear. The clothing company of the COC is HBC.

“She has contractual obligations with some other athletes for their personal shoes and clothing brands that conflict with those of the COC,” said her agent Brian Levine at the time.

“Come to the opening ceremony … of course they are proud to donate the official Team Canada clothing and footwear and all those things.” They are named after the team, they are at the Olympic Games. That is the concept. “

Sportklimmen makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo. Sean McColl from North Vancouver, B.C. is already used to accommodate competing sponsors.

He is supported by Adidas. Climbing events are set out by Mountain Equipment Co-op, so he also bears a MEC logo in competition.

“It’s a big beast,” acknowledged the climber. “It’s kind of like two parallel universes that I jump back and forth in between.

“I think that’s exactly how the sports world is.”

—

With files from Lori Ewing and Gregory Strong in Toronto. With files from The Associated Press.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2020.

Follow @ DLSpencer10 on Twitter.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press