Canada's North Minister plans to work closely with others on Arctic issues

Canada's first independent Secretary of State for the North says he will do anything but stand alone.

"In my view, my ministry is responsible for all of these issues – environment, transport, resource development – but for the north," said Dan Vandal, who heads the first ministry in the country's history to be focused on the Arctic.

"We do this by working closely with other ministers."

According to a study, the Arctic will be "functionally ice-free" over the next 50 years



Canada has had a kind of Ministry of Northern Affairs for decades, but is always concerned with other areas such as resource development or indigenous issues. Vandal is Canada's first Minister for Northern Affairs.

The ministry is unique in that it deals with a region and not with a topic. This means that Vandal has to work with the department responsible for building roads or financing hospitals for almost all of the Northerners' priorities, such as getting to resource-rich Central Arctic or improving healthcare.

"It's kind of a portfolio that addresses so many different things," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press. "Everyone has independent ministries and I'm an independent minister, so I have to develop protocols on how we're going to do this."

There is still a lot of work to be done.

1:01

According to the U.S. Navy Secretary, there is no concern about Canada's commitment to the Arctic

According to the U.S. Navy Secretary, there is no concern about Canada's commitment to the Arctic

In the final days of their last mandate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals published a policy framework for the Arctic that was widely viewed as untargeted. Vandal said meat is on the bone.

"The framework is a priority."

Vandal responded to what was important to him and mentioned Nutrition North – a federal program that subsidizes northern grocers to reduce ineffective food costs.

“I want to make sure that these programs are put in place properly so that we can better ensure that people up there get basic food. It's incredibly fundamental, ”he said.

“I want to make sure that Nutrition North is as effective as it gets. I want to make sure that budgets are reasonable. "

Trudeau's real estate business in the north "a step forward", but more is needed: Senator



Vandal also provided post-secondary education. Although Yukon is scheduled to open a university next spring, access to study programs in the rest of the Arctic is limited.

And the infrastructure is important for the government everywhere, but especially in the north, he said.

"We know that there is not much. The basic infrastructure is necessary for resource projects to continue, so I will definitely make this a priority."

00:59

Bundestag election 2019: The liberal government would create a "political framework for the Arctic" if re-elected, says Trudeau

Bundestag election 2019: The liberal government would create a "political framework for the Arctic" if re-elected, says Trudeau

Vandal said he wanted to let Northerners set his priorities. There are many meetings with territorial premieres and indigenous leaders.

"Before I get too legal – that's doable, that's doable – I have to do a little more of my work on the ground with the people who live in the area."

He also promises to consult with Arctic MPs. Two – Larry Bagnell and Michael McLeod – are liberals, while Mumilaaq Qaqqaq is a new democrat.

The priorities are great, but everyone needs funding. Budget talks are underway and Vandal knows that he has to get an Arctic oar early.

"I have to make sure that the Northern priorities are included in the budget if we want to get things done."

© 2019 The Canadian Press

