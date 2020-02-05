Canada’s modest star, Sinclair, is put in the spotlight paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The winners on Friday earn the two berths in the region during this summer’s Tokyo Games. The champion competition is Sunday.

Sinclair, 36, has 186 career goals, now a record since she passed the US Abby Wambach (184) figure on men and women last week.

Accolades came in from a series of admirers, from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the former NBA guard Steve Nash to tennis Billie Jean King. Nike has designed a special pair of Canadian red football boots, complete with maple leaf accents. FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote a congratulatory letter. And of course Wambach Sinclair sent a video tribute.

“I still have people to go back to, I hope they understand. I will come back to it in the coming days, “she said. “Thank you to everyone who contacted me. I’ll call you back, I promise.”

There was a lot of attention for the soft Sinclair, who remains famous from the spotlight.

Coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller from Canada said that part of the reason that Sinclair is so effective is that she is not on the pitch either.

“You don’t really notice her too much until she puts it in the back of the net. If you go to some of our (training) sessions, you can see how hard she works to be that imperceptible player who starts a good shift and then suddenly pops up in the penalty area, “said Heiner-Moller. “I think a big part of our success, her success, the success of our team has been that she has had many of our last touches that she puts in the back of the net, but if you help her, you see that she is a important key to Canada’s national team and our success. “

Sinclair is probably the best known non-American women’s football player in America. She was on the two NCAA champion teams at the University of Portland and has been playing for the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League since 2013.

She is well known in Canada. She has been a prominent player in the Canadian national team since 2000, when she led it with three goals in the annual Algarve Cup tournament in Portugal. She is a veteran of five World Cups and three Olympic Games.

Canada exceeded expectations with a bronze medal at the London Games 2012. Sinclair set a record with six goals in the tournament, including three goals in a heartbreaking 4-3 semifinal loss to the US Gold Medalist, to win the Gold Boot of the to win a tournament.

Four years later, the Canadians in Brazil again conquered the bronze by beating the homeland. Afterwards it was announced that Sinclair had lost her father a few months before the tournament. Intense private, she had not spoken about it.

Canada was knocked out of last summer’s World Cup in the round of 16 after the semi-final in 2015 – when Canada organized the event.

Along the way the goals kept coming.

“It was probably about two years ago that I thought I was healthy, the team is doing very well, and I started to realize:” Wow, this can really happen – unless I end up in a huge malaise, what a rush happens, “she said after breaking the Wambach record. “But yes, I would probably say about two years ago that it started to bother me that this was something that was possible and could happen.”

Sinclair said the attention she received indicates how far women’s football has come since she was a newcomer to the national team 20 years ago.

She feels a responsibility to be an ambassador for the sport that has given her so much.

“For me, the biggest opportunities were the opportunities that are now available for female football players. I think you’ve studied the longest, especially in North America, and it was then. And professional competitions have come and gone. But now there are opportunities throughout Europe, the NWSL, Asia, “she said. “It is clearly not nearly the same as the game of men, but it is growing and evolving in the right direction. And just being a small part of it is very special.”

Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press