Canada's Mikael Kingsbury wins gold from moguls World Cup in Mont-Tremblant

MONT TREMBLANT, Que. – Mikael Kingsbury defended his home field and won gold on Saturday at a World Cup event in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

The 27-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., Now has 58 career wins and 85 stages in 103 career starts on the World Cup circuit. Kingsbury finished with 86.80 points, just before the Japanese Ikuma Horishima (86.60).

“The course was so different from yesterday and it was a stressful qualification because I didn’t have the best training, so I just wanted to play conservatively in the qualifications,” Kingsbury said. “As the day progressed, I felt more confident and could open the extra gear in the final.”

Benjamin Cavet from France won bronze with 83.99 points.

Gabriel Dufresne of Repentigny, Que., Was 12th, Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, BC, was 18th, Kerrian Chunland of Ste-Foy, Que., Was 21st, Robbie Andison of Oakville, Ont., Was 23rd, Jordan Kober of Penticton, For Christ, it was 28th.

Ryan Portello of Cochrane, Alta., Was 33rd and Brayden Kuroda of Penticton was 34th. Laurent Dumais of Quebec City was 48th and Elliot Vaillancourt of Drummondville, Que., Was 49th.

On the woman’s side, Perrine Laffont in France won gold, Yuliya Galysheva in Kazakhstan came in second and Anastasiia Smirnova in Russia came in third.

Montreal’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe was fifth, Valerie Gilbert of Sainte-Adele, Que., Was eighth, Toronto’s Berkley Brown was 16th, Montreal’s Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was 17th, Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert of Brossard, Que., Was 19th and Saskatoon’s Maia Schwinghammer was 30th.

“It’s not the result I was hoping for after a hard qualification, but it was a big step from 12 to 5 and I’m proud of that,” said Justine Dufour-Lapointe. “I am proud of my skiing, I felt the pressure to ski faster and cleaner.”