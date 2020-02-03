Canada’s Kingsbury reaches another milestone in world cup magnates with win No. 60 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“I always manage to pull it out at the right time. I love performing in Calgary. I love that job with the small pitch change. It helps my style of skiing. I know how to compete well here. “

The only freestyle skier with more career World Cup victories is Conny Kissling, a Swiss woman who earned 106 between 1981 and 1992 in various disciplines, including moguls.

Kingsbury set the fastest time and achieved the highest score from jury members for his air elements and his skiing technique for his score of 89.09.

With girlfriend Laurence Mongeon to celebrate his victory with him, the 27-year-old champagne sprayed from the top of the stage.

“Never grow old,” said Kingsbury. “It’s always fun. There are different strategies behind every win. There are different things going on.”

The stuff on Saturday was a place of wild weather that moved halfway through the men’s final that precedes the super-final for six skiers.

Rain changed to snow and a blast of high wind at the top of the Fitz’s Freefall track created screens and banners. The event was interrupted for a few minutes to replace the fence.

“I was in touch with the people below, my coaches,” said Kingsbury. “Big thanks to (teammate) Laurent Dumais who told me after the run what the job was like.

“He told me it is actually something like training, so you can go for it.”

Walter Wallberg of Sweden came in second with a score of 85.10, ahead of Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan with 84.19. Dumais from Quebec City became 10th.

Perrine Laffont from France scored 81.22 in the women’s final to remain unbeaten this season with a fifth victory.

Yuliya Galysheva from Kazakhstan became second with 80.89.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal scored 79.94 for third place after fifth place last week in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

“This result means so much,” she said. “I learned a lot about what I have to work on. I was more excited and disciplined to do those tricks, even though it’s difficult and even though I’m scared like hell.

“Sometimes I don’t want to do it, but if I push myself, those results will happen. I’m really proud and happy with my skiing today. It was a really difficult course.”

Saskatoon’s Maia Schwinghammer finished 13th and Dufour-Lapointe’s sister Chloe finished 16th.

Kingsbury increased its lead over the men’s world cup standings to 480 points for the Japanese Ikuma Horishima with 365.

The Canadian and Japanese have driven it to the top of the podium this winter.

Horishima was fifth Saturday and marked the first time this season that he finished outside the top two.

“It’s a super-friendly rivalry,” said Kingsbury. “He’s the man who pushes me the most now. He’s super consistent. He’s hard to beat.

“We do a lot of similar things in our skiing and jumping. I help him, he helps me and we take the sport to another level.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 1, 2020.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press