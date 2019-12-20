Canada's foreign minister will not say how the United States responded to the China request

Loading...

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne refuses to say how Washington responded to Canada's request to sign a trade deal with China until Canadian prisoners are released.

In an interview with The Canadian Press on Friday, Champagne did not want to have private talks between his government and the Americans about the detention of businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig.

"A lot is happening," he said. "But you understand that in the interests of the two Michaels, it would not be in their best interest to go into all the details of our efforts."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a French-language television station on Thursday that he had asked the United States not to sign a definitive trade agreement with China until the Canadians were released.

CONTINUE READING:

According to China, 2 Canadians imprisoned have been handed over to the prosecutor



The story continues under the advertisement

It's been more than a year since Beijing arrested Spavor and Kovrig as apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest of a Chinese technology giant Huawei's Meng Wanzhou. She was arrested last December at the request of the US authorities who want to accuse her of fraud. Only a few days later, Spavor and Kovrig were arrested.

When asked how US officials responded to Trudeau's request, Champagne said the Canadian government's "solemn commitment" was to use all available means to demand the immediate release of Kovrig and Spavor. "And the Prime Minister did that yesterday."

1:05

Canadian government is seeking "immediate release" of detainees in China

Canadian government is seeking "immediate release" of detainees in China

The Globe and Mail reported on Friday that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang rejected Trudeau's attempt to influence the Americans, describing the Prime Minister's call as "doomed to failure" and "completely in vain".

Geng said the China-US trade agreement would be mutually beneficial and that President Donald Trump would undoubtedly put his country's economic interests first.

READ MORE: Trudeau says he has asked the US to hold off the trade agreement with China until the Canadians are released

"Completing the first phase is in the interests of both the United States and China and is in line with the aspirations of the rest of the world," he said.

The story continues under the advertisement

Champagne said the release of Kovrig and Spavor was the top priority for his department.

"There is no other foreign affairs act for which we spend more time, more energy and more resources than we do for the release of the two Michaels," he said.

2:03

China trade agreement "fully closed": US trade representatives

China trade agreement "fully closed": US trade representatives

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR