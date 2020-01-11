Canada's De Bruin, Bujnowski win the World Cup silver in bobsleigh for women

LA PLAGNE, France – Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski from Canada won the silver medal on a bobsled World Cup on Saturday.

The Canadians finished the women’s race in two minutes, 1.64 seconds, 0.21 of the gold medal pace set by Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi in ​​Germany.

De Bruin, of Stony Plain Alta., Previously served as an inhibitor before switching to the pilot position.

“I braked here once in 2012 and it was that week when the coaches took me apart and told me that I would return to Canada to become a pilot,” de Bruin said. “So, La Plagne is a special place for me because it was the start of a new chapter for me.

“And now getting a silver here makes it even more special.”

The Canadians were second after the first heat and kept their place despite clocking the fourth fastest time in the final run.

The German Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig claimed the bronze medal at 2: 01.65. Kaillie Humphries from the US was fourth, but kept her lead in the women’s rankings.

It was the second podium place of the season for De Bruin and Bujnowski. They won bronze in Lake Placid, N.Y., before the vacation break.

“We were a bit out of our usual rhythm last week, but were very happy with our technique today,” said 27-year-old Bujnowski from Mount Brydges, Ont. “It is really nice to have the feeling that we are on the right track again.”

It was their fourth World Cup medal in addition to winning the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Canada’s Justin Kripps and Cam Stones finished in 10th place with a time of 1: 59.54 on the men’s side.

The German Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schueller set the time to beat at 1: 58.52.

