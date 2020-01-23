Canada welcomes the decision of the international court on the genocide of Myanmar Rohingya

OTTAWA – Canada urges Myanmar to comply fully with a ruling by the international court calling on the South Asian country to protect its Rohingya minority population from genocide.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that Canada will work with its allies to maintain pressure on Myanmar to comply with Thursday’s unanimous ruling by the International Court of Justice.

The 17 jury members in the panel called on Myanmar to do everything in its power to stop what it said was a genocide against the Rohingya.

The court rejected Myanmar’s plea – led by the country’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi – that the case would be thrown away.

Suu Kyi, a one-off peace icon that has since been stripped of its Canadian honorary citizenship, denied that there was a genocide.

The crisis was caused by the August 2017 campaign by the Myanmar army in northern Rakhine that forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh amid accusations of mass murder and rape while thousands of homes were burned.

