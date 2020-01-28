Canada wants to help 126 Canadians quarantine in China for coronavirus

from The Canadian Press

Posted on Jan 28 2020 4:01 PM PST

FILE – In this Wednesday, January 22, 2020, file photo, an employee is moving bio-waste containers past the entrance to the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center in Wuhan, China, where some people infected with a new virus are being treated. The new virus comes from a large family of coronaviruses, some of which cause nothing worse than the common cold. Others called SARS and MERS have killed hundreds in individual outbreaks. (AP Photo / Dake Kang, File)

Resume

Ottawa is trying to bring 126 Canadians home from China

China started last week with drastic containment efforts to limit the spread of the virus

OTTAWA – Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that Ottawa is offering to help 126 Canadians who have been quarantined in China during the outbreak of a new corona virus.

China started a drastic containment effort last week to limit the spread of the virus by breaking aircraft, train and bus connections to Wuhan, a city with more than 11 million people.

Champagne says 250 Canadians are registered with Global Affairs Canada to say they are in Wuhan, but only 126 have asked for help.

Minister @PattyHajdu says that the government is developing a plan for when these Canadians return to our country. Says its top priority is the safety of Canadians at home and abroad. #cdnpoli

– Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) January 28, 2020

He says his officials are all contacting them to assess their needs.

For example, that could be sending an airplane to fly them home, but Champagne says he works in similar situations with other countries.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says she doesn’t know if any of those people are sick or would be quarantined in Canada when they get home.

(The Canadian Press)

