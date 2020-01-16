Canada wants to add valuable FIFA ranking points in friendly against Iceland | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The top six CONCACAF teams after the international window in June qualify for the Hex, the most direct route of the World Cup qualification from the region that covers North and Central America and the Caribbean. The top three finishers in the Hex round qualify for Qatar 2022.

Canada started the year with 1,331.2 points in seventh place in CONCACAF, 15 points behind El Salvador in sixth place. According to the Canadian Football Association, the total after the victory of Barbados is 1,333,4456370.

Canada Soccer estimates that a win on Iceland on Wednesday is worth another 3.1 points for Canada.

If the Hex is not achieved, this means a more complicated qualifying schedule for teams ranked seventh to 35th in the confederation. The last team present will meet the Hex finisher in fourth place to determine who represents CONCACAF in an intercontinental play-off for a berth in the World Cup.

The CSA loads the schedule of Canada in a search for points. The John Herdman team will try to play as often as possible in international windows in March and June.

The three games in January are worth fewer ranking points because they fall outside an international FIFA window. Club teams do not have to release their players outside those windows, so Canada and Iceland are missing top talent on Wednesday.

Herdman, a glass-half-full coach, sees positives in his team’s quest.

“If we somehow play in the World Cup qualifying in October this year,” he said in an interview earlier this month.

And Herdman calls the secondary qualification route ‘very practicable for Canada’.

“It was always a challenge to qualify for the Hex,” he said. “The World Cup dream is still alive, because we still have a chance if we don’t make it to the Hex.”

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who was the captain in Canada’s victory over Barbados for the first time, expects a heavier night against Iceland.

“This is a team that went to the last World Cup, went to the last Euro (championship) and put pressure on those tournaments,” he told a press conference on Tuesday. “A team with a lot of confidence that has an identity that has worked for them in recent years.

“It will be a great test for us, a really good test for us. At the same time, I think this game means something more to us because of the way the ranking system works and qualifies for the World Cup. We definitely need a very good intensity for bring this game. “

Eight different players scored for Canada in the victories over Barbados. Charles-Andreas Brym, Amer Didic, Theo Bair and 17-year-old Jayden Nelson all scored their first senior goals.

