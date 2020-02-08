Canada, USA, women are eligible for the Tokyo Olympics and are now meeting for bragging paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The two North American rivals have met 58 times in all competitions, with the US having a 48-3-7 advantage over Canada.

The last time they met, the US won 2-0 in the final of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament in Frisco, Texas, in October 2018. That match was the first Heiner-Moller against the US as the coach of Canada. He moved from assistant to head coach after John Herdman moved to the men’s side in January 2018.

“I’m Danish, anyway, and I’ve heard it looks a bit like when Denmark meets Germany. And that’s exciting,” said Heiner-Moller after the victory in Costa Rica. “I’m looking forward to the game. I’ve been in Canada for three years, so I’m definitely half-Canadian and I’m looking forward to playing the US.”

Canada and the US booked their ticket to the Tokyo Olympics with victories Friday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Eighth ranked Canada beat No. 37 Costa Rica 1-0, while No. 1 Americans No. 26 beat Mexico 4-0.

Neither team has awarded another goal to the tournament.

Both teams dominated the group game and all three won their games. Canada had a plus-22 goal balance – compared to plus-18 for the Americans.

Canada has not beaten the US since the 2001 Algarve Cup when Charmaine Hooper scored twice and Christine Sinclair once in a 3-0 win. Canadian women have since gone 0-29-6 against the Americans, but have tied two of the last five meetings.

Sinclair, who now scores the world record with 186, has scored 11 times against the US

The Canadian women won bronze in the last two Olympic Games and left in Beijing in the quarter-finals in 2008. Canada has not qualified for the 2004 Games, beaten by Mexico in the qualifying.

The Canadian women missed the 1996 and 2000 Games, when the US was the only CONCACAF representative in the field with eight teams.

The US was a disappointing fifth four years ago in Rio, after losing to Sweden in a quarter-final penalty shootout, but previously won gold in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012, as well as silver in 2000.

The two teams met in a semi-final during the London Games 2012, with the United States leading 4-3 in the extension despite a memorable Sinclair hat trick.

Brazil, Great Britain, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Sweden have already qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo and have become members of host Japan in the 12-country field.

Seven Asian teams are still in the race for Tokyo with two to continue from Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Myanmar, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

Cameroon and Zambia face each other in March in an African home-and-out series with the winner qualifying for Tokyo. The loser will meet Chile in an intercontinental play-off in April to see who joins them.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

