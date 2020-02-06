Canada-US ladies hockey rivalry to be seen in Victoria match, Canada wins | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Canadian Brigette Lacquette balanced the game for Canada in the third period with a wrist shot just inside the blue line during an intense fight for the puck.

Canada had a power-play advantage for two players for more than one minute and Lacquette’s goal came down one player with the Americans, but under heavy pressure from the Canadians who held many of the penalties.

Savannah Harmon gave the Americans a 2-1 lead at the start of the third period with a hard shot to beat Canada’s Ann-Renee Desbiens low on the stick.

The first period was scoreless, with Hensley making several stunning glove savings, while Canada kept the US in its zone for 20 minutes during the opening.

The US hit the pole with a blast from the point, but Canada dominated much of the period and the puck moved up the ice in waves.

The teams exchanged goals in the second, with Brianne Jenner scoring for Canada early in the period. Jenner had a clear escape and scored as she bobbed on the puck and pinched it through Hensley’s cushions.

Hilary Knight scored on the power play for the Americans with a blast from the right face-off circle the 12:01.

Shots were set to 12 at the end of the second period. The shots were 21-19 for Canada at the end of three periods.

This was coach Troy Ryan’s first game behind the bench for Canada after replacing former coach Perry Pearn last month.

“This is my first official head coach victory, so it feels good,” says Ryan, who was previously the team’s assistant coach.

He said the team played a strong first period, somewhat delayed in the second, but managed to maintain pressure on the Americans in the third.

“It was great to win it in the extension,” Ryan said.

The Americans won the first two games in Hartford, Conn. And Moncton, N.B.

The teams play on Wednesday in Vancouver at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The series ends on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Calif.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 3, 2020.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press