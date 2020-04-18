Canada-U.S. border closure extended 30 days PM confirms

Canada-U.S. border closure extended 30 times PM confirms – Information 1130

Rogers Media utilizes cookies for personalization, to customize its on line advertisements, and for other reasons. Learn far more or transform your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Promoting Alliance concepts. By continuing to use our company, you concur to our use of cookies.

We use cookies (why?) You can transform cookie choices. Continued internet site use signifies consent.

Loading content…



by News Employees

Posted Apr 18, 2020 8:30 am PDT

FILE: The United States border crossing is found Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. Key Minister Justin Trudeau says travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border will never be eased any time shortly. THE CANADIAN Push/Ryan Remiorz

Summary

Trudeau is confirming that Canada, U.S. have agreed to keep border closed to non-essential journey for a further 30 days

The longest undefended land border in the planet was originally closed on March 21

The arrangement was established to expire on Tuesday

OTTAWA (Information 1130) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has verified Canada has prolonged its border closure with the United States for 30 times.

The closure continues to prohibit non-vital travel across the border.

“This is an important determination, and one that will hold folks on both sides of the border safe,” he states.

The border was at first shut on March 21, with the arrangement established to expire on Tuesday.

More to come…

We have sent an email with directions to generate a new password. Your existing password has not been adjusted.

We’ll ship you a url to produce a new password.

* #forgotPasswordForm *

* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *

* backButton *

* forgotPassword_sendButton *

* /forgotPasswordForm *

* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *

* name *

* email *

* postalCode *

* gender *

* birthdate_expected *

Subscribe to Information 1130 newsletters

I comprehend that I can withdraw my consent at any time

Loading newsletters

By clicking Confirm Account, I concur to the terms of company and privacy plan of Rogers Media.

* /legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *

* mergeAccounts *

* community_profileBlurb *

Screen Title:

* community_displayName *

* general public_identify *

* general public_gender *

* general public_birthdate *

* public_emailAddress *

* general public_handle *

* public_phoneNumber *

Updating your profile details…

You have activated your account, you should feel no cost to browse our exceptional contests, videos and material.

You have activated your account, you should really feel no cost to search our exclusive contests, videos and material.

An error has occurred even though trying to update your facts. Be sure to make contact with us.

Welcome back, * welcomeName *!

* loginWidget *

Or

Welcome again, !

* #userInformationForm *

* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *

* traditionalSignIn_password *

* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *

* /userInformationForm *

Or

* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *

* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *

* mergePassword *

* backButton *

* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *

* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *

Please validate the information down below right before signing up.

* #registrationForm_radio_2 *

* traditionalRegistration_firstName *

* traditionalRegistration_lastName *

* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *

* traditionalRegistration_displayName *

* traditionalRegistration_password *

* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *

* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *

* traditionalRegistration_gender *

* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_needed *

Subscribe to Information 1130 newsletters

I realize that I can withdraw my consent at any time

By examining this box, I agree to the conditions of service and privacy coverage of Rogers Media.

* backButton *

* createAccountButton *

* /registrationForm_radio_2 *

Examine your e mail for a connection to reset your password.

We’ve sent an email with directions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been altered.

We failed to recognize that password reset code. Enter your electronic mail deal with to get a new one.

* #resetPasswordForm *

* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *

* /resetPasswordForm *

Password has been successfully up-to-date.

* newPasswordForm *

* newpassword *

* newpasswordConfirm *

* /newPasswordForm *

Thank you for verifying your electronic mail address.

Sorry we could not validate that e-mail tackle. Enter your electronic mail down below and we are going to deliver you an additional email.

* #resendVerificationForm *

* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *

* /resendVerificationForm *

You may possibly have developed a profile with a different Rogers Media brand that can be utilised to log into this internet site.

* #userInformationForm *

* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *

* traditionalSignIn_password *

* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *

* traditionalSignIn_createButton *

* /userInformationForm *

Or

* loginWidget *