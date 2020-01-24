“Our goal is to continuously improve our medal count,” Anne The Podium, chief executive officer, told The Canadian Press on Friday.

“Always an elastic target for us. There is nothing more competitive and demanding and challenging than the Olympic Games. That has not changed in Tokyo. “

Canada’s 22 medals in Rio were the most in a non-boycotted Summer Olympics, which in 1996 corresponded to Atlanta. Four gold medals were a clear improvement over a single gold in 2012 (Rosie MacLennan in trampoline, although another gold was awarded to Canadian weightlifter Christine Girard six years later).

The finishing of the 10th place between countries in total medals was a small victory after years outside the top twelve, but Merklinger says that ranking was an anomaly.

In all other summer games since 2000 in Sydney, Australia, the top 10 required 27 medals or more.

“The goal to improve our medal ranking is very challenging, given our analysis of what it took to reach the top 10,” Merklinger said. “If 27 is the threshold for every game since 2000, that is pretty telling.”

OTP was established prior to the Winter Olympics and Paralympics 2010 in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C. to get Canadian athletes on stage at their own Games.

The organization continues to provide technical advice to sports federations and makes financing recommendations to send Sport Canada money to sports based on medal potential.

Swimming is the trend to be the top medal producer in Tokyo, says Merklinger, powered by world champion backstroker Kylie Masse and butterfly specialist Maggie MacNeil, Olympic freestyle champion Penny Oleksiak, Taylor Ruck and Sydney Pickrem.

Runway and field with star printer Andre De Grasse is a clear second, followed by a series of sports such as rowing, diving, cycling, canoeing and wrestling.

Where Canada has medal potential, it was not in Rio in artistic gymnastics, tennis and beach volleyball for women.

World beach champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, tennis stars Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov and gymnast Ellie Black have all stepped up their game since 2016.

According to OTP, Canada still has 21 top eight results – including eight top five – in the most recent world championships en route to Tokyo than Rio.

“If you are in the top five, you stand a striking distance from the podium and it is really a matter of the gaps that need to be addressed for that fourth and fifth finish in 2019 so that they can cover for a medal performance in Tokyo, Merklinger said.

A big difference between the Canadian team from 2004 that brought a dozen medals from Athens, Greece and 2020 is the increase in athletes with multimedia potential.

There are more individual athletes who are capable of more than one medal, particularly in swimming, athletics and diving.

“That’s where the magic happens where you have multi-medal potential athletes at a number of different events,” Merklinger said.

But an international data analysis company is less optimistic about Canada’s podium prospects, six months after Tokyo than the year before.

Gracenote, which provides music, video and sports metadata to entertainment services and companies, predicts 22 medals – five gold, eight silver and nine bronze.

That has dropped from 25 and six gold predicted in July last year, although Gracenote maintains Canada’s 13th position in a virtual medal table.

A month from Rio, Gracenote predicted 16 Canadian medals, including three gold.

The company praises Americans running away at the top of the Tokyo medal table with 117 followed by China (87), Russia (66), Japan (65), Australia (44) and Great Britain (42).

Gracenote expects gold for decathlon Damian Warner, the beach volleyball duo, Masse and double gold from canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe.

However, Vincent Lapointe still needs to be freed from a doping violation to compete in Tokyo.

No individual swimming medals predicted for Oleksiak, but three relay sources are counted for her. Gracenote projects a bronze 200 meters before De Grasse.

Six Canadian teams have qualified so far, which is best suited for non-boycotted, non-hosted Summer Olympics. Canada had nine teams in 1976 in Montreal.

Volleyball and hockey for men, water polo and softball for women and rugby sevens for men and women are tied to Tokyo.

The Olympic qualification takes place in basketball, women’s football, men’s baseball and water polo.

After the August 9 closure of the Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games are from August 25 to September 6.

Canada became 13th in Rio with eight gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze.

Medals are expected to come from swimming, cycling and athletics in Tokyo.

“Our core message about the Paralympic Games is that we are in the same position on our way to Tokyo as we were on our way to Rio,” Merklinger said.

“The goal is to once again exceed our medal performance in Tokyo compared to what we did in Rio.

“That’s even a bigger goal because of the shallow pool of athletes that we currently have with potential in the country.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 24, 2020.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press