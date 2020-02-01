Canada thumps Jamaica 9-0 to advance to semi-finals of CONCACAF Olympic qualification | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Deanne Rose also scored for Canada (2-0-0). Beckie, who plays her club football for Manchester City, harassed the Jamaicans in the wing and combined with Huitema to threaten during the game.

18-year-old Huitema, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, has five goals in two games at the tournament – her international total increased to 10 in 27 games.

The win may have been at the expense of the influential midfielder Ashley Lawrence, the female player of the year in Canada in 2019, who limped off the field in the 69th minute. Lawrence was at the end of several tough Jamaica challenges in the competition.

It was again a scarce audience of 2,010 in the H-E-B Park with 9,700 seats where number 26 defeated Mexico No. 127 St. Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in the early game.

The Canadians complete round-round play against Mexico (2-0-0) on Tuesday with the first place in Group B on the line. This is important because the group leader will probably avoid the best Americans in the semi-final of the Carson, Calif tournament.

The US will play on Monday in Costa Rica to determine the winner of Group A.

The top two teams in each group advance to the last four, with the team in first place facing the second in the other group. The semi-final winners represent CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, in the 12-team field at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

Canada has finished in the last three Olympic qualifiers with the Americans.

The Canadian women have a 19-7 lead over the Mexicans in goal difference, so they have a significant advantage in the tiebreak.

History is also on the Canadian side. Canada is always 21-1-2 against Mexico and is unbeaten in its last 13 meetings (11-0-2). However, the only loss – a 2-1 decision in March 2004 – was a costly loss, denying Canadian women a trip to the 2004 Olympic Games.

Desiree Scott, on the occasion of her 150th cap, led Canada as captain in the absence of Sinclair. It marked the third start as skipper for the 32-year-old midfielder of Winnipeg, who will be the fifth Canadian to reach the 150 cap milestone (along with Sinclair, Diana Matheson, Sophie Schmidt and retired Rhian Wilkinson).

Heiner-Moller made five other changes to his starting line-up and introduced goalie Stephanie Labbe, defender Allysha Chapman and attackers Rose, Huitema and Beckie.

The Canadian starting 11 came into play with a combined 859 caps and included players from Paris Saint-Germain (2), Lyon, Manchester City, the NWSL (5) and NCAA (2).

Jamaica captain and star attacker Khadija (rabbit) Shaw was in the line-up despite a hospital visit following a clash of heads with a Mexican defender in the 1-0 loss of Reggae Girz on Wednesday. Shaw, who plays in Girondins de Bordeaux in France, was back on Thursday but trained alone.

The Reggae Girlz, coached by Canadian-born Hubert Busby Jr., came to Mexico from a midweek with a 1-0 loss.

Huitema opened the scoring in the 10th minute and struck the ball in after a clamber by goalkeeper where two Beckie shots saw the defenders bounce before the ball came back to the PSG teenager to hit the ball past goalkeeper Sydney Schneider.

A rushing Rose managed to twist her torso to deflect into an excellent Beckie cross in the 16th minute to double the Canadian lead.

Schneider made a great diving save to deny Schmidt after 43 minutes after a good build up by Beckie and Huitema. But the keeper of Jamaica had no chance in the 44th minute when her defense was short and Huitema slid the ball to an unmarked Beckie to hit the ball.

A deflection from a Jamaican player sent Beckie the ball away and the Canadian attacker defeated the defense before beating Schneider calmly in the 51st minute. Four minutes later, Rose outsmarted a defender and sent a pass to five-foot-11 Huitema, who rose above her marker to take a 5-0 lead.

Beckie, with a silky touch to control a long ball from a teammate, then led Huitema for goal No. 6 in the 62nd minute. Four minutes later, Beckie got her own hat trick when Rose made the balback to the upcoming Man City player.

An unmarked Huitema reached her fourth in the 81st minute with a simple header from a Schmidt flick-on from Adriana Leon’s corner. And the fifth goal came in the standstill time when the Jamaican goalkeeper went on a walkabout and found Rose Huitema unmarked in front of the goal.

Canada improved the record against Jamaica to 8-0-0 and beat the Reggae Girlz with 57-1.

Jamaica participated for the first time in the World Cup last summer and left after losses in the first round to Brazil, Italy and Australia. It qualified for the World Cup via a penalty shootout victory over Panama to finish third in CONCACAF qualification behind the US and Canada.

Earlier Saturday, four Canada-based players started for St. Kitts, including 14-year-old Kayla Uddenberg and her 17-year-old sister Cloey. Another sister, 19-year-old Carley, came out of the bank in the second half.

Given that Mexico was 3-0 after nine minutes, St. Kitts may see some positive points in his second match ever at the CONCACAF qualification, despite the result.

St. Kitts has played 68-6 (42-5 in shots on goal) over his two games here.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 1, 2020.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press