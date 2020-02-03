Canada thumps Jamaica 9-0 to advance to semi-finals of CONCACAF Olympic qualification | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

H-E-B Park has been good for Huitema. The 18-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker scored four goals here in a 12-0 game from Cuba at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship 2018.

The Canadian record for goals in a match is eight by Silvana Burtini (against Puerto Rico in 1998). Burtini also had five (against Mexico in 1994). Huitema is the only other Canadian player to score five points in a game. Sinclair scored four times in a match four times in her career.

“The front line was really connected and really helped each other place a number of goals in the rear,” said a happy Huitema after a long career.

Huitema has five goals in two games at the Olympic qualifiers and is increasing its international total to 12 in 27 games (10 starts).

“A great achievement from her and the team too,” said coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller. “She not only dribbled all the way to the goal itself. She was very nicely set up.”

With Ashley Lawrence in charge of midfield, Huitema and Beckie tormented the Jamaicans. While Beckie threatened from the wing, Huitema was deadly in front of the goal.

“She is world class,” Beckie said of Huitema. “She is a young player with a lot of talent and a lot of pace and she knows how to finish. She is clearly tall (almost six feet), so that helps her. But she is also a great finisher with her head and feet. Really every part of her body with which she can score.

“That is a winger dream of having someone like Christine and then someone like her in the box. When teams look at us and want to explore us and they don’t see Christine Sinclair as our only threat anymore, it’s hard to get to look. “

Beckie, 25, is now fifth of all time among Canadian women with 30 career goals.

Lawrence, the subject of several tough Jamaica challenges, staggered off the field in the 69th minute. Heiner-Moller did not like the Jamaica treatment of his star midfielder, but said he expected her to be fine.

Jamaica, which played in the World Cup last year, was a disappointment. The team was not stable in defense and was unable to attack.

“You are competing against a top 10 team in the world, that’s what you get,” said Canadian-born Jamaica coach Hubert Busby Jr.

Busby said his team had a “bad case of stage fright”.

“We played today for the time being. We played scared today, “he added.

Canada surpasses Jamaica by 25-6 (19-2 in shots in goal). More than two games here, Canadians have surpassed their opposition 67-8 (46-4 in shots on goal).

“If you have world-class players on the team, you can place the ball from anywhere,” says Beckie, who plays for Manchester City. “We are focused on scoring goals. So to score 20 goals in two games after a frustrating world championship from a scoring perspective, is definitely a check box for us.

“But it has only been two games. There are three more games in this tournament.”

Huitema opened the scoring in the 10th minute and struck the ball in after a clamber by goalkeeper where two Beckie shots saw the defenders bounce before the ball came back to the PSG teenager to hit the ball past goalkeeper Sydney Schneider.

After an upcoming Rose managed to twist her torso to deflect into an excellent Beckie cross in the 16th minute, Canada went on 3-0 when Huitema slid the ball to an unmarked Beckie to strike the ball.

Beckie and Huitema each scored goals shortly after the break to make it 5-0.

Beckie, with a silky touch to control a long ball from a teammate, then led Huitema for goal No. 6 in the 62nd minute. Four minutes later, Beckie got her own hat trick when Rose returned the ball to the upcoming Man City player.

An unmarked Huitema reached her fourth in the 81st minute with a simple header from a Sophie Schmidt flick-on from a corner of Adriana Leon. And the fifth goal came in the standstill time when the Jamaican goalkeeper went on a walkabout and found Rose Huitema unmarked in front of the goal.

It was again a scarce audience of 2,010 in the H-E-B Park with 9,700 seats, where Mexico defeated St. Kitts 6-0 in the early game.

The Canadians complete round-round play against Mexico (also 2-0-0) on Tuesday with the first place in Group B on the line. This is important because the group leader will probably avoid the best Americans in the semi-final of the Carson, Calif tournament.

The US will play on Monday in Costa Rica to determine the winner of Group A.

The top two teams in each group advance to the last four, with the team in first place facing the second in the other group. The semi-final winners represent CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, in the 12-team field at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

Canada has finished in the last three Olympic qualifiers with the Americans.

The Canadian women have a 20-7 lead over the Mexicans in goal difference, so they have a significant advantage in the tiebreak.

History is also on the Canadian side. Canada is always 21-1-2 against Mexico and is unbeaten in its last 13 meetings (11-0-2). However, the only loss – a 2-1 decision in March 2004 – was a costly loss, denying Canadian women a trip to the 2004 Olympic Games.

Desiree Scott, on the occasion of her 150th cap, led Canada as captain in the absence of Sinclair. It marked the third start as skipper for the 32-year-old midfielder from Winnipeg, who will be the fifth Canadian to reach the 150 cap milestone (with Sinclair, Diana Matheson, Schmidt and retired Rhian Wilkinson).

Heiner-Moller made five other changes to his starting line-up and introduced goalie Stephanie Labbe, defender Allysha Chapman and attackers Rose, Huitema and Beckie.

The Canadian starting 11 came into play with a combined 859 caps and included players from Paris Saint-Germain (2), Lyon, Manchester City, the NWSL (5) and NCAA (2).

Jamaica captain and star attacker Khadija (rabbit) Shaw was in the line-up despite a hospital visit following a clash of heads with a Mexican defender in the 1-0 loss of Reggae Girz on Wednesday. Shaw, who plays in Girondins de Bordeaux in France, was back on Thursday but trained alone.

Canada improved the record against Jamaica to 8-0-0 and beat the Reggae Girlz with 57-1.

Earlier Saturday, four Canada-based players started for St. Kitts, including 14-year-old Kayla Uddenberg and her 17-year-old sister Cloey. Another sister, 19-year-old Carley, came out of the bank in the second half.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 1, 2020.

–

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press