Canada shortens 0.05-inch of win in Continental Cup scramble

Ryan Fry takes third place for skip Brendan Bottcher during the Canadian Friday morning Continental Cup game against Europe, skipped by Niklas Edin at the Western Fair Sports Center in London, Ont. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The Canadian Tracy Fleury came terribly close to reigning world champion Silvana Tirinzoni in her team scrambling at the Continental Cup curling championship at the Western Fair Sports Center Friday – five hundredth inches to be exact.

Fleury’s team of Emma Miskew, Liz Fyfe and Lisa Weagle led their European opponents 6-5 to the end and seemed to have survived Tirinzoni’s last shot, but a measurement gave the Swiss skip and her teammates, Sara McManus, Esther Neuenschwander and Sofia Mabergs, the wafer-thin edge.

Fluery’s ice rink had to settle for a 6-6 draw and a split in the fourth draw.

The 33-year-old Sudbury-skip said it looked like Canada’s rock was closer to the middle goal.

“It was really close,” Fleury said. “We actually thought it was us, but sometimes it’s hard to see exactly where the hole is. At first glance it looked like us and we played the end as such, but it wasn’t.”

The Canadian Rachel Homan (Sarah Wilkes, Joanne Courtney and Michelle Brown) beat Eve Muirhead (Alina Paetz, Jennifer Dodds and Melanie Barbezat) with 6-5 and Niklas Edin (Grant Hardie, Rasmus Wrana and Hammy McMillan Jr.) beat Canada’s Brendan Bottcher (Ryan Fry, Brad Thiessen and Ben Hebert) 7-3 in the other clamber.

Canada followed Europe 10.5-4.5 after mixed doubles on Friday afternoon, but Fleury said it was early in the four-day tournament and that splitting the fourth draw was a step in the right direction after Europe had won all three points in the team competition of Thursday evening.

“I think we find our groove there and we continue to play hard and try to bring it to the wire,” she said.

The Canadian skip Rachel Homan and teammate Lisa Weagle are all smiling after beating Team Europe during the opening round of the Continental Cup at the Western Fair Sports Center in London, Ont. on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The Canadians have won the game 6-5. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press

Jon Wall puts the ice at the Western Fair Sports Center on Wednesday before the European players hit the road for their first training for the Continental Cup, which starts in London on Thursday. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Ryan Fry takes third place for skip Brendan Bottcher during the Canadian Friday morning Continental Cup game against Europe, skipped by Niklas Edin at the Western Fair Sports Center in London, Ont. Photo taken on Friday January 10, 2020. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

“The big points are at the end (of the tournament), so at this point of the competition it’s just important to get a good grip on the ice and make some speed.”

Edin said Europe is energetic after building a 7-2 lead Thursday.

“It was a really good start and today splitting the first draw is also very good, even though we probably also had opportunities to win this draw,” he said. “We are happy to split this draw.”

The triple world champion said a 9-0 start helped Europe grab a six-year North American point during last year’s Cup in Las Vegas.

“We’ve never looked back, so I think this really helps our team stay confident and focused and I think we’ve done really well so far,” said 34-year-old from Karlstad, Sweden.

“Curling is all about trust. You really have to trust your teammates, the ice and your technique. If you get a good start and you see what you think is the best way to play the game for you, it really works your self-confidence and helps the team spirit. “

Fleury said the Europeans found their form early, but that should also bring out Canada’s best.

“They are all such great players, very consistent,” she said. “They have a lot of depth because of all their line-ups and they play really well, but Team Canada also has a really great team.”

Canada barely avoided a second time in the mixed doubles on Friday afternoon when Tirinzoni missed in her last shot to give Dana Ferguson and Brendan Bottcher a 5-3 win.

Anna Hasselborg and Oskar Eriksson defeated Canada’s Fleury and Brent Laing 9-4 and Europe’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat defeated Chelsea Carey and Mat Camm 10-4 in the other mixed doubles.

Europe 10.5 Canada 4.5

(After the fifth draw)

Friday

Draw 4: Scramble (two women, one men)

Fleury, Miskew, Fyfe, Weagle (Canada) 6, Tirinzoni, McManus, Neuenschwander, Mabergs (Europe) 6

Edin, Hardie, Wrana, McMillan (Europe) 7, Bottcher, Fry, Thiessen, Hebert (Canada) 3

Homan, Wilkes, Courtney, Brown (Canada) 6, Muirhead, Paetz, Dodds, Barbezat (Europe) 5

Draw 5: Mixed doubles

Dana Ferguson and Brendan Bottcher (Canada) 5, Silvana Tirinzoni and Benoît Schwarz (Europe) 3

Anna Hasselborg and Oskar Eriksson (Europe) 9, Tracy Fleury and Brent Laing (Canada) 4

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat (Europe) 10, Chelsea Carey and Mat Camm (Canada) 4

Draw 6: Scramble (one ladies, two gentlemen), 7:30 pm

Cow, Molding, Flasch, Laing (Canada), vs. Schwarz, Eriksson, de Cruz, Sundren (Europe)

Carey, Njegovan, Ferguson, MacCuish (Canada) vs. Hasselborg, Gray, Knochenhauer, Wright (Europe)

Epping, Neufeld, Camm, Martin (Canada) vs. Mouat, Michel, Lammie, Tanner (Europe)

Thursday

Draw 1: Team competition

Rachel Homan (Canada) 6, Silvana Tirinzoni (Europe) 5

Niklas Edin (Europe) 7, Brendan Bottcher (Canada) 5

Eve Muirhead (Europe) 11, Tracy Fleury (Canada) 4

Draw 2: Mixed doubles

Alina Paetz and Sven Michel (Europe) 10, Kristin MacCuish and Darren Molding (Canada) 4

Sofia Mabergs and Niklas Edin (Europe) 10, Emma Miskew and Colton Flasch (Canada) 6

Sarah Wilkes and Brad Thiessen (Canada) 10, Vicky Wright and Grant Hardie (Europe) 4

Draw 3: Team competition

Bruce Mouat (Scotland) 9, John Epping (Toronto) 5

Anna Hasselborg (Sweden) 6, Chelsea Carey (Calgary) 3

Peter de Cruz (Switzerland) 7, Kevin Koe (Calgary) 6

Saturday

Draw 7: Scramble (mixed, male skipping), 9:30 am

Draw 8: Mixed doubles, 14:00

Draw 9: Scramble (mixed, woman skips), 7.30 p.m.

Sunday

Draw 10: Skins game (five points), 14:00 hrs

Draw 11: Skins game (six points), 7 p.m.