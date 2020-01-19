The Canadian Armed Forces are helping residents dig out of the snow at the weekend after a violent blizzard in the easternmost province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

In the capital, St. John’s, the blizzard completely spilled the cars and lost thousands of electricity. The massive storm threw up to 30 inches of snow on the city, according to The Guardian.

Strong winds caused drifts that blocked doors completely and left many snowed in.

In a region used to adverse winter weather, many residents used social media to share photos and videos about the effects of the storm.

Mayor Danny Breen announced the emergency on Friday, which will continue until Monday as the city continues its mammoth work to clear the streets.

Most shops were closed on Sunday, and St. John’s International Airport announced that it would be closed for commercial flights until at least 8 p.m. Monday.

Some of those who used to be able to leave their homes used the unploughed streets. See for yourself: