Canada said crashes and a new $ 5 bill; In the news before January 10 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Both Trudeau and US President Donald Trump said a strike was unintended.

Ali Abedzadeh, the head of the country’s national aviation department, denied these allegations today at a press conference in Tehran.

The state-run news agency IRNA quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesperson who said that Iran invited both Ukraine and the Boeing company to participate in the investigation, and also welcomed experts from other countries whose civilians were killed in the crash.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Thursday that Canada would provide technical assistance with the crash investigation and the Transport Safety Board said it had appointed an expert to monitor the progress of the Iranian investigation.

–

This too …

OTTAWA – Canada is expected to close 2019 with a stronger job report in December than the poor performance in the previous month.

According to economists, the addition of around 25,000 jobs and the unemployment rate expect a decrease to 5.8 percent, according to data firm Refinitiv.

That compares with a surprise loss of 71,200 jobs in November and an unemployment rate of 5.9 percent to mark the worst monthly decline since the financial crisis.

Statistics Canada will announce its labor market results on the same day that about 150,000 jobs are expected to be added south of the border in the US.

Even with the significant job losses in November, the Canadian labor market added 293,000 new jobs in the first 11 months of the year.

–

What we view in the US …

WASHINGTON – The Democratically Controlled House has adopted a resolution that states that US President Donald Trump must request approval from Congress before taking further military action against Iran.

The resolution of war forces is not binding on Trump and would not need his signature.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nevertheless insists that it has “real teeth” because “it is a statement from the United States Congress.”

Trump claims he has no obligation to warn lawmakers in advance and says that Democrats like Pelosi – “his words -” want us to tell them so that they can leak it to their friends in the corrupt media. “

–

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says the central bank is working on plans for a new $ 5 bill.

Speaking in Vancouver, Poloz says the bank will soon launch public consultations about who should appear on the new bill.

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first French-speaking prime minister, is currently on the $ 5 bill.

The consultation will be similar to those that led to Viola Desmond’s choice for the $ 10 bill that came into circulation in 2018.

Desmond, a pioneer and businesswoman of Nova Scotia, was selected by the finance minister to stand on the $ 10 bill after an open call for nominations for iconic women who could appear on a banknote.

Poloz says that this time the bank will ask the Canadians to nominate every historic Canadian who they think is worth the new bill.

–

Know your news …

What was the name of the Canadian ambassador who hosted six US embassy staff for 79 days during the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979? The story was recreated in the 2012 film “Argo” with Ben Affleck.

(Keep scrolling for the answer)

–

On this day in 1977 …

Canada has deported five Cubans, including three diplomats, after an RCMP espionage investigation.

–

News

TORONTO – The acclaimed Canadian drama film “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open” has won another great honor.

The Toronto Film Critics Association has the native story, written and directed by Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, the 2019 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award.

The prize, with $ 100,000, was awarded during a gala on Thursday evening.

Tailfeathers also plays, together with Violet Nelson, in the story of two indigenous aliens with different social backgrounds who connect themselves during the course of one night.

Nelson plays a pregnant young woman who is fleeing a violent relationship.

The number two for the best Canadian film prize was “Antigone” by Sophie Deraspe and “Firecrackers” by Jasmin Mozaffari.

–

Know your news answer …

Ken Taylor, with the help of the CIA, planned to have the six American staff members leave Iran using a story that they were in the country to film a movie.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2020.

The Canadian press