Canada looks at Iraq and cannabis food; In the news for January 6 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Canada has 250 military members working with the NATO training mission, as well as dozens of special forces that have worked with Iraqi security forces in the northern part of the country.

Iraqi lawmakers adopted a resolution on Sunday asking the Iraqi government to end an agreement under which US and related forces have been in the country for over four years to help combat the Islamic State Group, also known as Daesh.

The bill is binding and must be approved by the Iraqi government, but is supported by the departing prime minister.

The NATO training mission led by Canadians in Iraq has been temporarily suspended following the assassination of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

An American air raid on Friday killed Soleimani and a number of top Iraqi officials at Baghdad airport.

This too …

A public health doctor warns that people who have never smoked marijuana are most at risk of overdosing on edible cannabis products, which are expected to be on the shelves across the country soon.

Doctor Lawrence Loh, from the School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, says that anyone expecting a quick high can take an overdose on products such as cookies and brownies, because food needs time to absorb the body compared to smoking .

He says this means that people can eat more than the highlighted dose of a product and end up with a mad heart, panic attacks and anxiety that brings them to first aid.

Loh is the co-author of a comment published today in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on the health risks of edible substances that Health Canada recommends consuming in a dose of 10 milligrams of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

The regulations for edible drinks, beverages, vapors and current forms of cannabis came into force in October, one year after Canada legalized fresh or dried buds, oil, plants and seeds.

Most provinces have started selling cannabis edibles, with Ontario retail starting today before the products will be available online next week.

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

Canada is again golden at the junior hockey world championship.

Akil Thomas scored late in the third period to complete a furious comeback and achieve a 4-3 win over Russia for the country’s 18th title during the annual tournament under 20.

Canada earned its first medal in Europe since it won gold in 2008, when the Czech Republic last hosted. The Canadians ended a disappointing sixth home country last year, when they were upset by Finland in the quarters.

Canada had fought the entire event against setbacks, including an embarrassing loss of 6-0 to Russia in the preliminary round, the worst defeat of the national team in the 44-year history of the tournament.

But the teenage roster, with the weight of a nation’s expectation on their collective shoulders, returned dramatically and left their frenzied fans breathless and proud.

What we view in the US …

President Donald Trump insists that Iranian cultural sites are a fair game for the US military, taking away the concerns of his own government that this could constitute a war crime under international law. He also warned Iraq that he would impose punishments if he expelled US troops in retaliation for an American air raid in Baghdad that would kill an Iranian top officer.

Trump’s comments Sunday came amid rising tensions in the Middle East following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds power of Iran. Iran has vowed to take revenge and Iraq’s parliament responded by voting on Sunday to expel US troops in the country.

Trump first offered the prospect of focusing on Iranian cultural sites in a tweet on Saturday. He talked to reporters on Sunday when he flew back from his vacation home in Florida to Washington, he doubled despite international bans.

“They can kill our people. They can torture and maim our people. They can use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we can’t touch their cultural sites? That’s not how it works,” Trump said.

The targeted murder of Soleimani caused indignation in the Middle East, including in Iraq, where 17 years after the US invasion more than 5,000 US troops are still on the scene. The parliament of Iraq voted Sunday for a non-binding resolution in which the American troops were deported.

Meanwhile, Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab, immediately threatened an attack on the US Army in the Middle East, while she spoke Monday with a crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners in Tehran who stretched out as far as the eye could see.

What we look at in the rest of the world …

The Australian government says it is willing to pay “everything needed” to help communities recover from devastating forest fires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says that in addition to the amounts already committed, the government is deploying another 2 billion Australian dollars (US $ 1.4 billion) for the recovery effort.

Rain and cooler temperatures brought some relief to communities fighting with forest fires, but the larger fires continued to get out of hand.

Morrison said the army was trying to get food, fuel, and water for burned-out communities, and engineers were working to reopen roads and provide evacuation centers.

And teams had arrived at a nature reserve on the island to euthanize injured cattle and wild animals.

The fires have killed 24 people and tens of thousands of animals while scorching millions of acres and stealing more than 2,000 homes.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2020.

The Canadian press