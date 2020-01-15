Canada is seeking official status in Tehran crash probe, says Garneau

OTTAWA – Transport Minister Marc Garneau says that Canada is demanding official status in Iran’s investigation into the crash of a jet from Ukraine International Airlines in Tehran last week.

Iran admits that its air defense troops shot the aircraft without having identified it as a commercial aircraft.

All 176 people on board were killed, including 138 people on their way to Canada.

Garneau says two Canadian researchers are in Iran as part of an international team and have had good cooperation, but he wants their participation in the probe to be formalized.

He says the plane’s ‘black boxes’ are in Iranian hands, but there are two more investigators ready to go where and when the recorders are investigated.

Canada is organizing a meeting tomorrow in London with representatives from different countries who have lost civilians during the crash, to coordinate contacts with Iran.

Meanwhile, universities throughout Canada held a moment of silence to honor the victims.

Students, teachers and researchers from more than a dozen Canadian universities were among those who died when the flight of Ukraine International Airlines was shot.

The Canadian press has independently confirmed at least 89 victims with ties to Canada, many of them students and professors returning after the December vacation to visit relatives in Iran.