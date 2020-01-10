Canada is pushing Tehran for direct access to Iran's plane crash, Trudeau says paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“I am confident that we can be part of the research. That is certainly something that we take very seriously, “Trudeau told a Parliament Hill news conference. “We will ensure that we make a substantial contribution to this research.”

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, en route to Kiev, collapsed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital early on Wednesday local time, killing all 176 people on board, including at least 63 Canadians.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the plane also transported 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Sweden, four Afghans, three Germans and three British.

The vast majority were on their way to Toronto on a connecting flight, and as Trudeau pointed out that on Wednesday minus 138 of the intended passengers landed ‘because they died in the crash on the earlier leg of their journey. A number of steps are being taken to support the families at Pearson Airport. “

Trudeau said he spoke with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, other allies who all offered their condolences and support.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada said his country would help Canada participate in the Iran-led investigation into the crash.

“The on-site investigation is being carried out by Iran and Ukraine will of course contribute,” said Enriy Shevchenko in an interview. “We are ready to do everything we can to help the research. We hope that the Canadian contribution to the research will be recognized and appreciated.”

The crash marked a week of rising tensions in the Middle East, only a few hours after Iran launched rocket attacks on bases in Iraq where US troops are stationed. Iran said the attacks were retribution for the American murder of a top general near Baghdad last week.

The Iranian army disputed any suggestion that the plane was hit by a rocket, and the Iranian aviation authorities said they suspected a mechanical problem had brought down the 3 1/2 year old Boeing 737. , but went back later and said nothing was excluded.

Trudeau said the government could not rule out the possibility that the plane had been shot down, but he also warned: “It’s too early to speculate; I would encourage people not to speculate. “

Transport Minister Marc Garneau – one of the many ministers and government officials who flanked Trudeau during his press conference – said satellite data showed that the aircraft would normally climb two minutes after takeoff.

“However, we lost contact with it, suggesting that something very unusual happened, but we cannot speculate at the moment. There are a number of options, “he said.

Shevchenko said the aircraft had already undergone the necessary technical maintenance before the flight. There was a well-experienced crew. The commander had 12,000 flight hours of experience specifically on Boeing 737s. “

Now he said that Ukraine was determined to ask for answers, using his embassy in Tehran and his open diplomatic channels with Iran.

“Our foreign minister had a telephone conversation with the Iranian foreign minister, so we made contact,” said Shevchenko.

“It is heartbreaking. We have been such good friends with Canada and have shared so many good things. Now we will have to walk through this pain together. “

The Ukrainian offer is important because Canada has been an outspoken critic of Iran since breaking through diplomatic ties, including its human rights record through numerous interventions at the United Nations. The government mentioned Iran’s support for terrorism and concerns about the security of its diplomats when it broke ties more than seven years ago.

Ukrainian officials are also working closely with Iranians to identify all victims and repatriate their remains, Shevchenko added. The government of Ukraine has sent two planes to Iran to help with that grim task.

The conservative defense critic says he does not want the Iranian government to block access for researchers from Canada or other affected countries.

“Families deserve to get a full report on what exactly happened,” Tory MP James Bezan said in an interview.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that his government also wants “full cooperation” with every probe in the crash.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said on Twitter: “These families deserve clear answers, but whatever the cause is, this is devastating.”

Trudeau said the government’s priority was to ensure the safety of Canadians. And he said that Canada, along with other countries, mourned the loss of its citizens. He also took a moment to emphasize Canada’s costs: “A newlywed couple, a family of four, a mother and her two daughters, smart students and dedicated faculty members. All had so much potential, so much life for them. “

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer also expressed his condolences on Twitter and called it a “horrible tragedy.”

“Today is a sad day for our country,” wrote Scheer.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

– With files from the Associated Press

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press