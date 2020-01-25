TORONTO – Because the new coronavirus demands more lives in China, the health authorities in this country are trying to assure Canadians that there are plans and procedures to protect them.

Although no cases have yet been confirmed in Canada, Dr. Peter Donnelly with Public Health Ontario Friday that it is indeed “probable” that the corona virus, which comes from the same family of viruses as SARS, will arrive here.

However, Donnelly added that health officials are now much better prepared than in 2003 when SARS killed 44 Canadians. He noted that communication is more robust, hospitals have better isolation facilities and a reliable test is available to detect the corona virus within 24 hours.

Health officials are also working with the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg to develop an even faster test, and screening measures have been strengthened at major airports in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. In addition, everyone is encouraged to practice good hygiene that helps prevent the transmission of all viruses – wash hands thoroughly, cough and sneeze and stay home when you are sick.

When the coronavirus comes to Canada, Donnelly said “it will still work as normal,” and there will be no massive quarantine of people like the authorities in Wuhan and at least 12 other Chinese cities with more than 36 million people.

China’s National Health Commission reported on Saturday that the death toll from the new coronavirus had increased to 41, with the number of infected people reaching 1,287. And although cases of infection are also reported in the United States, France, and Australia, the World Health Organization has decided, at least for the time being, not to declare the outbreak a global emergency.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 25, 2020.

– With files from the Associated Press

The Canadian press