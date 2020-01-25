Canada is not as great as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle think

Meghan Markle fled the UK with her husband Harry and baby Archie to ensure the safety of their former home in Canada. Hoping to find a respite in the country of Nice, Markle has suggested that she will be treated better by the press, neighbors and the public than ever in England.

And in a way that’s true. Billionaires and celebrities hurry to lend houses to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and help them settle down.

But is Canada – more specifically British Columbia, where the couple have settled – the utopia that Markle thinks? Here are five options that definitely don’t exist.

The highway of tears

On Canadian Route 16, cars drive past a road sign. Corbis via Getty Images

Just down the street from the safe house of the Sussexes is Highway 16 – a k a, the Highway of Tears – on which dozens of women have been murdered or disappeared.

According to the New York Times, “a special unit formed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police officially linked 18 such cases from 1969 to 2006 to this part of the freeway and two connecting arteries. Since then, more women have disappeared and activists and relatives of the missing believe that the total is closer to 50. Almost all cases are unsolved. “

The pig farmer

Robert William PicktonGetty Images

Also nearby is the infamous Robert Pickton Pig Farm, which is known as “the worst serial killer in history”.

Pickton was found guilty of murdering 49 women – just below his target of 50 – and feeding their bodies to his pigs.

racial issues

Canada may be the land of beauties – if you are white.

The country has a long history of dealing with its indigenous peoples, especially women. The government just closed its last school, in which Canada’s indigenous people were deprived of their families and assimilated in 1997. It hasn’t gotten much better since then.

The majority of women missing on the Highway of Tears, as well as Pickon’s victims, were indigenous. And ignored. Nationwide, more than 4,000 women have disappeared, which is referred to in an official report as genocide.

The National Investigation Report on Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls found that “government actions and inaction based on colonialism and colonial ideologies” were the cause and cases were ignored by the police due to racist factors.

And it’s not just indigenous people who have had problems. The Province newspaper website has an interactive timeline detailing British Columbia’s “racist past”.

The press

Amelia BraceAFP via Getty Images

Meghan and Harry may have thought moving to Canada would solve their press problems, but while the British publications were fiercely contested with some of their headlines, they also followed strict British laws.

According to FreedomHouse.org, “the Canadian constitution of 1982 guarantees freedom of expression and freedom of the press … Both print media and radio, including CBC, can have different views.”

Perhaps the couple is dependent on goodwill. But suing the Canadian press for posting a picture of Markle and Archie romping around in a public place is not the way to do it.

The public

While some Canadians (mostly over $ 1 billion in income) appear to have Harry and Megs as neighbors, others are upset after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country would pay their security bills.

A comment has already been made on this (Prince Harry and Meghan: Welcome to Canada, but pay your own bills). 73 percent of the country is against paying the duo, and a petition is circulating to persuade the former royals to cough their own batter for security.

On Thursday, the couple announced “to compensate taxpayers for the cost of security for their private business obligations that are not related to royal events,” sources told the telegraph.

However, they only do this if (and if) their new, non-royal business plans are launched – and how much they ultimately pay depends largely on how much they earn.

Telling people that “we pay when we make money” is usually not well received.

earthquake

On Friday, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred in front of Vancouver Island that was felt on the mainland. This reminded us that Markles Nirvana is just above the Cascadia Subduction Zone, one of the potentially most dangerous fault lines in the world that scientists claim are capable of a 9.0 or 10 magnitude earthquake.

So good luck, Meghan and Harry!