OTTAWA – Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance says the Canadian army is temporarily moving some soldiers from Iraq to Kuwait.

The movement, which Vance announced in a letter to the families of Canadian soldiers in Iraq and the surrounding region that was posted on Twitter on Tuesday, follows the leadership of Germany and several other allies who have withdrawn some of their troops.

Western troops in Iraq have been very alert since the weekend the killing of an Iranian military general by an American drone.

Iranian Maj-Gen. The death of Qassem Soleimani has fueled fears of Iranian reprisals, while the Iraqi parliament and the departing prime minister have called for the forced withdrawal of all Western troops from the country.

Vance says the decision to withdraw an unspecified number of troops was taken with NATO and the allies of Canada to ensure their security.

Canada has around 500 soldiers in Iraq, most of whom help train local forces to fight the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2020.

