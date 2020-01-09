Loading...

Sofia Mabergs from Sweden made the shot of the day when she eliminated two Canadian rocks in the final end of her mixed doubles match against Emma Miskew and Colton Flasch during the Continental Cup curling championship on Thursday at the Western Fair Sports Center.

The Olympic gold medalist of 2018 and her playing partner Niklas Edin trailed 6-5, but the decrease in Mabergs was good for five points and a 10-6 victory for the European team.

Mabergs said the win after trailing was an early spark for the defending champion.

“Every point you can get brings you closer to victory,” she said.

“We just have to keep up the pace and keep playing well and having fun. I think that’s the key. “

Mabergs said that as the main character she does not often get the chance to make game-winning shots.

“I thought we had that game and that we played a little better than they did. . . . I just wanted to win that game, so I think it was the shot, “said the 26-year-old from Härnösand, Sweden.

“Niklas had my back, so it felt good.”

Europe took four of the six points after the first two draw Thursday.

Alina Paetz and Sven Michel beat Canada’s Kristin MacCuish and Darren Molding 10-4 and Sarah Wilkes and Brad Thiessen scored one for the home team with a 10-4 win over Europe’s Vicky Wright and Grant Hardie in the other two mixed double games Thursday afternoon.

Rachel Homan’s Ottawa Curling Club beat Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni 6-5, Niklas Edin (Sweden) beat Brendan Bottcher (Edmonton) 7-5 and Eve Muirhead (Scotland) beat Tracy Fleury (Manitoba) 11-4 in the team game Thursday morning.

Assistant coach Heather Nedohin said the spirit and morale in Team Canada’s dressing rooms were high on Thursday and it is too early to read too much in the scoreboard.

“It was a challenge last year when we dropped nine points after the first day,” said Nedohin. “The games we lost were close, last-minute deals, so we are very happy with where we are after two rounds.”

Nedohin said the key to Canada is steady improvement during the four-day tournament.

“We had the opportunity to practice ice (Wednesday), but there is always tinkering with the ice and picking the rocks and picking out your partner with this double event,” she said. “Most people haven’t played together, so there’s a lot of those setbacks, but these are pretty elitist players and it doesn’t take much to kick in.

“Day 1 is usually when you settle down and feel at ease, but quite impressive shots have already been made, which reflects the caliber of the players who are there.”

John Epping (Toronto) played Bruce Mouat (Scotland), Chelsea Carey (Calgary) faced Anna Hasselborg (Sweden) and Kevin Koe (Calgary) played Peter de Cruz (Switzerland) in the evening.

Europe 4 Canada 2

(After the second draw)

Thursday

Draw 1

Team competition

Canada (Homan) 6, Europe (Tirinzoni) 5

Europe (Edin) 7, Canada (Bottcher) 5

Europe (Muirhead) 11, Canada (Fleury) 4

Draw 2

Mixed doubles

Alina Paetz and Sven Michel (Europe) 10, Kristin MacCuish and Darren Molding (Canada) 4

Sofia Mabergs and Niklas Edin (Europe) 10, Emma Miskew and Colton Flasch (Canada) 6

Sarah Wilkes and Brad Thiessen (Canada) 10, Vicky Wright and Grant Hardie (Europe) 4

Draw 3

Team competition

John Epping (Toronto) vs. Bruce Mouat (Scotland)

Chelsea Carey (Calgary) v Anna Hasselborg (Sweden)

Kevin Koe (Calgary) vs. Peter de Cruz (Switzerland)

Friday

Draw 4: Scramble (two women, one men), 9:30 a.m.

Fleury, Miskew, Fyfe, Weagle (Canada) vs. Tirinzoni, McManus, Neuenschwander, Mabergs (Europe)

Bottcher, Fry, Thiessen, Hebert (Canada) vs. Edin, Hardie, Wrana, McMillan (Europe)

Homan, Wilkes, Courtney, Brown (Canada) vs. Muirhead, Paetz, Dodds, Barbezat (Europe)

Draw 5: Mixed doubles, 14:00

Dana Ferguson and Brendan Bottcher against Silvana Tirinzoni and Benoît Schwarz

Tracy Fleury and Brent Laing vs. Anna Hasselborg and Oskar Eriksson

Chelsea Carey and Mat Camm against Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat

Draw 6: Scramble (one ladies, two gentlemen), 7:30 pm

Cow, Molding, Flasch, Laing (Canada), vs. Schwarz, Eriksson, de Cruz, Sundren (Europe)

Carey, Njegovan, Ferguson, MacCuish (Canada) vs. Hasselborg, Gray, Knochenhauer, Wright (Europe)

Epping, Neufeld, Camm, Martin (Canada) vs. Mouat, Michel, Lammie, Tanner (Europe)

Saturday

Draw 7: Scramble (mixed, male skipping), 9:30 am

Draw 8: Mixed doubles, 14:00

Draw 9: Scramble (mixed, woman skips), 7.30 p.m.

Sunday

Draw 10: Skins game (five points), 14:00 hrs

Draw 11: Skins game (six points), 7 p.m.